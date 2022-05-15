WATCH: Lakshya Sen celebrates by falling on the floor after beating Anthony Ginting to give India 1-0 lead in Thomas Cup 2022 final

It was third time lucky for Lakshya Sen. After losing two back-to-back matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Sen finally delivered when it mattered the most.

India’s top men’s singles player Lakshya Sen rallied back splendidly to shock Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in three pulsating games in the Thomas Cup final.

World No. 9 Lakshya Sen recorded a thrilling come-from-behind victory to give India a vital 1-0 lead in the best-of-five-match contest.

World Championship bronze medalist Lakshya stunned world No. 5 Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a battle that lasted an hour and five minutes.

Second successive win for Lakshya over Ginting

Before the start of the match, 20-year-old Lakshya was leading 1-0 against Ginting in the head-to-head record.

In their only meeting at the German Open two months ago, Lakshya defeated Ginting quite convincingly in 21-7, 21-9.

However, this time around, Lakshya had to stretch fully to get the better of the dangerous Indonesian.

Ginting has vast experience of playing in the Thomas Cup. The 26-year-old Ginting was playing his 20th match at the Thomas Cup.

However, it was the first time Lakshya played in the Thomas Cup. Lakshya displayed a terrific show of skill, temperament and character to pull off one of the best wins of his career.

Watch the moment Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Anthony Ginting

After a change of ends in the deciding game, Lakshya was on a roll. He changed gears and was playing in top gear with his teammates, cheering him on loudly. He did not take much time and converted the first match points to help India give a 1-0 lead.

On match point, Lakshya surprised Ginting in a close net game to the right of the court.

Ginting returned softly but the shuttle did not cross the net. It was a magical moment for him and his teammates. It sent the Indian camp into a frenzy as Lakshya went down with emotion and glee. His father DK Sen and mentor Vimal Kumar were seen overjoyed with emotions from the sidelines of the court in Bangkok, Thailand.

Edited by Diptanil Roy