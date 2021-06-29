Former badminton ace Eshan Naqvi wants to become successful actor after playing Parupalli Kashyap’s role in Saina Nehwal biopic

In the last one-and-a-half decades, Eshan Naqvi has performed multiple roles with elan. Eshan Naqvi was a champion shuttler and represented the junior and senior Indian badminton teams.

Just as his career was about to blossom to greater heights, he suffered a severe lower back injury, which forced him to hang his boots quite early. But the love for badminton did not stop him from going to the courts as he adjusted himself and became a coach at Thane Badminton Academy.

All these years while playing and coaching, Eshan always had a passion for music. He pursued it and became a musician. Eshan even launched his own maiden independent music album, 'Kaarvan', to become the first Indian shuttler to do so in 2016.

After finding success in all his earlier roles, Eshan now wants to become a successful actor. He launched his career in Bollywood at the age of 29 with a debut movie, 'Saina'. Amol Gupte was the writer-director of the biopic, where Bollywood actress Parineeta Chopra played Saina Nehwal's role.

Although the movie was not a big hit amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Eshan’s performance was appreciated by the critics. The movie, which was released on March 26, 2021, was based on the life of Indian badminton queen, Saina Nehwal.

Eshan, who hails from Lucknow, played the role of Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap in the movie with perfection and confidence of a seasoned actor. He said in this regard:

“I have never imagined playing the role of a leading male actor in the movie when I was playing badminton at the peak a few years ago. Just like sports, acting is a challenge for me and I accepted it. I worked hard and even did some acting workshops prior to the film to give justice to my role. I am happy with the way I acted. It is a new beginning in my life.”

The role of Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap's role came naturally to Eshan, a former ace shuttler. He explained:

“It felt nice to portray Kashyap Bhai’s role in the movie. He was my senior in badminton. Working in the film was an amazing experience for me. Full credit goes to Amol Gupte Sir and his team. He believed in me and I am glad I lived up to his expectations."

Eshan, who guided Maharashtra to triumph at the West Zone Badminton Championship in Ujjain in 2016, added:

"I am thankful to him for choosing me for the role of Kashyap bhai. I learnt a lot during the making of a movie. It is a completely different world for me.”

In fact, the life of Eshan was an adventurous one. He came to Thane alone when he was not even 14 years of age. Eshan wanted to become a national champion and joined the Thane Badminton Academy and started training under coach Shrikant Vad.

Eshan belongs to a sporting family. His father, Ashher Naqvi, was a football and hockey player. He served as a District Sports Officer (DSO) in Pilibhit, Lucknow and retired as regional sports officer, Gorakhpur. Eshan’s elder sister, Parssa Naqvi, was also an international shuttler.

While talking about his early badminton journey, Eshan Naqvi said:

“I started playing badminton in the Pilibhit with my sister. Then we moved to Lucknow where I played at the KD Singh Babu Stadium for a couple of years. I became the Uttar Pradesh U-13 champion and also won a bronze medal in the Nationals."

He further elaborated:

"My dream of playing for India took me to Thane. I wanted to become a better player and decided to shift to Thane. My mentor, Vad Sir, guided me and I became Maharashtra senior champion at the age of 17."

Eshan got selected in the national junior team, owing to his outstanding performances in the domestic tournaments. In 2009, Eshan was probably the best young shuttler in the country. He represented India at the Junior World Championships and Junior Asian Championships. Both tournaments were held in Malaysia in 2009.

Eshan also represented the senior Indian team and competed at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow (2009), Australian GP (2010), Croatia Open, Polish Open and Romanian Open (all in 2012).

As for his break in the movie, Eshan said it was because of his coach that he got an offer. Eshan, who has several state and national-level titles, said:

“Vad Sir introduced me to the director Amol Gupte. I was first appointed as a sports instructor to Parineeta Chopra and helped the shooting team understand badminton in a better way. After a few days, I was selected for the role of Kashyap."

He added:

Whatever I do I put my heart into it. I have been working on another project. It is a sensational Web Series where I will act as well as perform the duty as a creative director. I want to become a successful actor now.”

Eshan always had a passion for music in his blood. While his mother is an Urdu poetess of repute, he inherited his deep, sonorous voice from his ghazal-singer father.

So far, Eshan was known more for his badminton skills, but people will now know him for singing, music and acting. All the seven songs in his music album ‘Kaarvan’ have been written and sung by Eshan. The ultra fresh pop/rock songs with a bit of fusion were a big hit with the youngsters.

From racket to guitar, Eshan Naqvi has pursued two of his passions. Acting is a new chapter in his life, and he wants to master it too.

