'Get the bronze champ': Twitter lauds Sindhu's semi-final effort ahead of crucial bronze medal match against China

PV Sindhu tried her level best but the brilliance of Tai Tzu-ying prevailed on the day as the Indian shuttler lost to her Chinese Taipei counterpart in the second semi-final of the 2021 Olympics.

Sindhu put forth a strong game but Tzu-ying was elite today and had answers for everything the Indian threw at her. After an intense first set, a close second one was expected. However, Tzu-ying looked in a hurry as she outdid Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 to march into her first Olympic finals. Here's what happened during the game.

😭😭😭



PV Sindhu’s quest for #Gold at #Tokyo2020 comes to an end as she is beaten by World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-final.



Hard luck! 💔



PV Sindhu will now face He Bing Jiao in the #Bronze Medal Match tomorrow.#Badminton #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/JJGtOTF8mY — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 31, 2021

Sindhu outclassed by World No.1 Tzu-ying

The World No. 1 has won all major badminton tournaments barring an Olympic medal. Tzu-ying had that in the back of her head and she came into the game determined to correct that record. Sindhu looked sharp in the first set, but once Tzu-ying got going, there was no stopping her.

Sindhu knew that she was facing a world class opponent in Tzu-ying. Tzu-ying fell behind in the first game, but managed to level things up soon after. With the scorers tied at 18-18, Tzu-ying pulled ahead with 3 crucial points to win the first game.

The second game wasn't a close affair. Tzu-ying played like a true World No. 1 and secured an emphatic win against the Rio Olympics silver medalist.

Sindhu's loss ends her quest for gold in Tokyo. The Indian shuttler had put in a lot of effort in preparations and was very determined to better the silver she won in Rio.

She still has a medal to compete for and shouldn't be completely disheartened by this loss. She can keep her head held high as she will always remain one of the most successful shuttlers in the history of Indian badminton.

Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu's loss in the semi-finals

PV Sindhu is one of the most loved athletes from India. Fans would have definitely loved for her to win the semi-finals. Nevertheless they were proud of the brilliant performance displayed by her at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They poured in with their love and appreciation for her on Twitter. Here are a few of the reactions:

Very very proud of PV Sindhu. She played her heart out, just was up against a sublime show by the World No 1. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 31, 2021

#PVSindhu 😭



But it's ok.

It jus not your day!

You are our Champion forever ❤



There is still a chance to win bronze 🥉

Hope for the best 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LuQPpOG3IT — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 31, 2021

Expectations are always high but winning against is never easy!



Well played #PVSindhu

Best of luck for Bronze Medal match.. pic.twitter.com/7okR0MZFMR — Aadarsh VAJPAI 🇮🇳 (@being_INDIAN_11) July 31, 2021

We are proud of you Queen ❤️😭🥺#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/szG1Wz4Vph — Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) July 31, 2021

#Badminton: Heartbreaking! Can't believe man.. Mera pura Olympics ka bhoot utar gaya. PV Sindhu will play for Bronze tomorrow at 5:00 pm. 😓 #Olympics — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 31, 2021

Our players are our pride!@Pvsindhu1 did an astounding job of reaching the semi-finals.



Irrespective of the outcome of the match, she has inspired more than a billion Indians with her game.



May she inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports



#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/Ix3mI2uBsu — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) July 31, 2021

💔💔💔 Will start praying as hard as I can for the Bronze Medal game🙏🏽🙏🏽 Keep at it Champ! #PVSindhu 💪🏽💪🏽 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) July 31, 2021

आज हार है , कल जीत होगी।।



Life is all about a 2nd Chance.



Well played PV Sindhu...Best of luck for branze medal game... Let's get it#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/JDnFpVJD9e — Shubh (@Fuk_engineering) July 31, 2021

#PVSindhu

Sad moment for india....

Well played......sindhu.....

Hats off for your effort ...

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ziTuWU8UVD — 🕴ഏമാൻ🕴 (@m_visakh) July 31, 2021

#TaiTzuYing was too good to handle...!

Take a Bow....! Well deserved...!

Heartbreak for #PVSindhu 💔💔💔and India...! Hoping for Bronze in the next one....! #Semifinal #badmintonTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/t5LVv0wtMv — Aditya Gona (@aditya_gona) July 31, 2021

Well played,super well played!💔It's never easy to carry the hopes of a billion people,you carried it for 2 straight Olympics! Best of luck for the bronze 🥉 medal match girl,we are with you! #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/qRA29ohiRf — Prakhar🇮🇳|| Sushant Justice 🦋❤️|| (@_its_prakhar) July 31, 2021

We Indians are tired of coming second in the final stages.

But well Played #PVSindhu ♥️

We even had hope when we were 12-20.

🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/mo4zdU6CMJ — Ashutosh (@DhoniMeriJaan2) July 31, 2021

This hurts💔, but still one of d greatest athletes from India. Recover well and bring home the Bronze. All the best.💙🥉🇮🇳#Badminton #PVSindhu #teamindia pic.twitter.com/4j3trDTn9J — Ryan (@ryandesa_7) July 31, 2021

No matter u loose #PVSindhu you fought like champions and you are always champion for us ..#Olympics2020 #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/Xdv6jbGqfu — Himanshu Dubey🇮🇳 (@hemudubey10) July 31, 2021

