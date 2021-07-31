'Get the bronze champ': Twitter lauds Sindhu's semi-final effort ahead of crucial bronze medal match against China

PV Sindhu tried her level best but the brilliance of Tai Tzu-ying prevailed on the day as the Indian shuttler lost to her Chinese Taipei counterpart in the second semi-final of the 2021 Olympics.
Sindhu put forth a strong game but Tzu-ying was elite today and had answers for everything the Indian threw at her. After an intense first set, a close second one was expected. However, Tzu-ying looked in a hurry as she outdid Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 to march into her first Olympic finals. Here's what happened during the game.
Sindhu outclassed by World No.1 Tzu-ying
The World No. 1 has won all major badminton tournaments barring an Olympic medal. Tzu-ying had that in the back of her head and she came into the game determined to correct that record. Sindhu looked sharp in the first set, but once Tzu-ying got going, there was no stopping her.
Sindhu knew that she was facing a world class opponent in Tzu-ying. Tzu-ying fell behind in the first game, but managed to level things up soon after. With the scorers tied at 18-18, Tzu-ying pulled ahead with 3 crucial points to win the first game.
The second game wasn't a close affair. Tzu-ying played like a true World No. 1 and secured an emphatic win against the Rio Olympics silver medalist.
Sindhu's loss ends her quest for gold in Tokyo. The Indian shuttler had put in a lot of effort in preparations and was very determined to better the silver she won in Rio.
She still has a medal to compete for and shouldn't be completely disheartened by this loss. She can keep her head held high as she will always remain one of the most successful shuttlers in the history of Indian badminton.
Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu's loss in the semi-finals
PV Sindhu is one of the most loved athletes from India. Fans would have definitely loved for her to win the semi-finals. Nevertheless they were proud of the brilliant performance displayed by her at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They poured in with their love and appreciation for her on Twitter. Here are a few of the reactions:
