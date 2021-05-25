Himanta Biswa Sarma’s election as BWF council member will certainly help Indian badminton

It has been a memorable fortnight for Himanta Biswa Sarma. The president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) was sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in Guwahati on May 10, replacing former CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Twelve days later, on May 22, Himanta Biswa Sarma added another feather to his cap when he made his maiden entry into the Badminton World Federation (BWF) executive committee.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for a four-year period from 2021-2025.

The 52-year-old Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the vice president of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual annual general meeting (AGM) and election of the sport’s global governing body.

The Guwahati-based Himanta Biswa Sarma got the fifth highest votes among the 20 elected council members which underlines his popularity among the international members.

“I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate BWF president (Paul-Erik Hoyer) as well as my fellow council members on their appointment. It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as a badminton powerhouse,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Indian representation in BWF after 4 years

After a gap of four years, an Indian has found a place in the BWF Council. The former BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta was the last Indian in the world governing body committee. But since his demise in 2017, there has been no Indian representation in the BWF.

Before Akhilesh Das Gupta, two Indians held prominent posts in the BWF. Sriram Chadha was the vice-president of the BWF in the late seventies and early eighties. The former Indian shuttler also held a couple of important posts in the BWF.

Another former BAI president, VK Verma, served as BWF's vice-president for two consecutive terms. He was re-elected as the BWF vice-president on February 10, 2009 when the elections were held in Tehran, Iran. He was also the executive member of the BWF before becoming VP.

The election of Himanta Biswa Sarma as a BWF Council member boosted the confidence of BAI officials. They believe it will certainly help Indian badminton grow rapidly in the coming years.

The BAI secretary (tournaments) Omar Rashid is confident that India might get more international badminton tournaments to host in the future.

“It is a very prestigious moment for all of us in BAI that our president has been elected in the BWF council. He was very happy and honoured for this recognition. It will also help Indian badminton a great deal. With him in the BWF there is a chance of securing more international tournaments for India. He can also raise the issues of Indian and Asian players in the BWF meetings,” said Omar Rashid.

Omar Rashid said there is a chance Himanta Biswa Sarma might head one of the various committees of the BWF.

“He will certainly hold one of the sub-committees of the BWF. It will enhance his reputation in the world governing body. After the COVID-19, BWF is planning to restart their international tournaments by June end,” added Omar Rashid.

On April 3, 2018, Sarma was elected as the full-time president of BAI during its elective annual general body meeting in Calangute, Goa.

Former cabinet minister in Assam, Sarma was elected unopposed for a term of four years. He took over as the interim president of BAI in 2017 after the demise of Akhilesh Das Gupta.

A former state-level badminton player, Sarma was elected the vice-president of the Badminton Asia Council (BAC) when he got 35 votes from a total of 40 polled on May 26, 2019.

The last Senior National Badminton Championship was held at Guwahati from February 10 to 17, 2019 under the guidance of Himanta Biswa Sarma. All the top shuttlers in the country, including Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, participated in the 83rd edition of the Nationals a couple of years ago.