HS Prannoy gets top seeding at Syed Modi International as PV Sindhu opts out

In the men's category at the Syed Modi International 2023, HS Prannoy has secured the top billing. Prannoy, who recently returned to action in the Japan Masters after a back injury, withdrew from the Denmark and French Open earlier.

Prannoy will begin his Japan Masters campaign, a Super 500 event, against World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong on November 15. In the head-to-head record, Prannoy and Cheuk Yiu are tied at 2-2, with the duo evenly splitting games earlier this year. Cheuk Yiu got the better of Prannoy at the Korea Open, the Indian star came out on top at the Australian Open.

The 31-year-old Prannoy, with his back heavily taped, made history by winning India's first medal in men's singles in 41 years at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October. His remarkable achievement has earned him the top seed in the upcoming tournament.

PV Sindhu opts out of Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2023; to make a return in 2024

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the upcoming Syed Modi International 2023 due to a recent injury setback. The Super 300 tournament will miss the defending women's singles champion, scheduled to take place in Lucknow from November 29 to December 3.

Sindhu, who clinched the title at the prestigious Indian tournament last year, suffered a left knee injury during the recent French Open. The World No. 11 took a medical timeout during her second-round match against Supanida Katethong of Thailand and eventually retired from the tie.

Sindhu had earlier confirmed a niggle in her left knee, saying that the doctors had advised her to take a few weeks of rest before resuming training.

This setback follows Sindhu's recovery from a stress fracture suffered during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In 2023, her form took a hit, with seven first-round exits in various tournaments. Notably, she exited the World Championships in the second round and bowed out of the Hangzhou Asian Games in the quarter-finals.

Despite making back-to-back semifinal appearances in the Arctic Open and the Denmark Open, Sindhu's 2023 season was cut short by a recent injury at the French Open. The 28-year-old shuttler now looks ahead to the Paris Olympics 2024, focusing on qualification once she returns to the court.