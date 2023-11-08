HS Prannoy hopes to set up a system for success in Tamil Nadu 

HS Prannoy, two-time Asian Games medalist, made headlines when he announced that he was shifting bases to Tamil Nadu. He cited the reason for his shift as a lack of support from the Kerala State Badminton Association, and the state's sporting authorities.

The shuttler has broken down what the priorities for him will be as a player of the Tamil Nadu state. At the moment, a hectic BWF schedule, combined with the pressure of the looming Paris Olympics, means that fans are unlikely to see HS Prannoy grace the court at any domestic tournament any time soon.

So for the time being, the 2023 BWF World Championships bronze medalist is more focused on imparting his knowledge to the next generation.

"We are not looking at a domestic tournament as such. I am looking at how, as a player who has played for a decade at the top level and one who has a lot of ideas, I can try and give to the next generation. If I get a chance, [I] will be glad to represent TN provided things go well in the coming days," he said in an interview with Sportstar.

For HS Prannoy, being a part of the Tamil Nadu state goes beyond competing himself, and he hopes he can give back to the sport in some way.

"(I am) looking to be associated with the sport for a long time because I can give back to the sport in some way or another. TN has been doing incredibly well in supporting sportspersons. Everyone is super happy with the support system from the State Government and TNBA. I think that’s a big advantage for any of the players training here trying to make a career out of the sport."

However, rather than giving back to the sport by setting up an academy in the state, he hopes to set up a system that is efficient in churning out champions for a long run.

"It is important to have a system in place to see how you can produce more champions and Olympic medallists from the State."

HS Prannoy quotes "shoddy treatment" in Kerala as reason behind shifting base to Tamil Nadu

Early in October, fresh from the Hangzhou Asian Games, HS Prannoy announced that he would be switching allegiances to Tamil Nadu, after receiving shoddy treatment from the Kerala State Badminton Association and the state government.

"I have always taken great pride in representing Kerala. I can no longer put up with the poor treatment meted out to me by the sports fraternity in the state," Prannoy had said while switching base.

Prannoy revealed that he didn't even get a congratulatory message from the authorities for his World Championships bronze, and that he is yet to receive his prize money for playing an integral role in India's 2022 Thomas Cup victory.