"I don't know why BAI is being so anti-sport and restricting the spread of the game" - Senior badminton player on postponement of GPBL

In the midst of the celebration of HS Prannoy's bronze medal at the World Championships in Copenhagen, India's badminton unit sees itself mired in a depressing condition. Over 60 talented shuttlers have had their goals and financial stability imperiled due to the undecided postponement of the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL).

Planned to kick off with a two-week extravaganza featuring 15 international players, the GPBL was set to be a lifeline for domestic partakers seeking to uphold their careers, particularly in the absence of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless, this ray of hope was extinguished when multiple players exited the contest due to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) withholding the necessary permissions. An unnamed senior player voiced frustration, condemning BAI for hindering the growth of the sport.

While elite participants obtain BAI funding, the majority struggle. Prize money from All India ranking tournaments is skimpy, scarcely covering the expenses. Badminton has evolved into an expensive endeavor, with players expending noteworthy amounts on lodging, travel, physiotherapy, and proper nourishment.

One of the senior players added:

"Seriously, I don't know why BAI is being so anti sport and restricting the spread of the game,"

"It is very difficult for young aspirants to keep their dreams alive. The top players are being funded by BAI and that's great but what about the rest?

Evaluating the financial burden, a singles player's finances are around Rs 15 to 20 lakh for 10 to 15 BWF contests annually. In disparity, participation in the GPBL would have improved it with Rs 14.5 lakh, a sum that could greatly soothe their financial pressure.

Even players concentrating solely on Asian events require Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 per tournament. For someone like Sameer Verma, once ranked 11th globally but hindered by injuries, GPBL participation could have uplifted his finances by Rs 8.5 lakh.

Apart from amateurs, senior players face struggle in Indian badminton realm

Even established players like B Sai Praneeth, an ex-World Championships bronze medalist, are wrestling with form and a decline in rankings. The GPBL could have added Rs 10 lakh to his account.

It's not just the big names; many promising performers like Raghu Mariswamy, Shikha Gautam, Tanya Hemanth, and Purva Barve would have extended their horizons with the funds from GPBL franchises. Altogether, GPBL participation could have boosted players' earnings by Rs 2 to Rs 15 lakh.

Comparing badminton to other sports, the difference in earnings is glaring. Footballers gather millions from leagues, cricketers receive aid from the IPL, and Ranji players receive handsome remuneration. In contrast, badminton players, including global medalists and Olympians, often resort to common jobs due to monetary constraints. One of the Indian men's singles player said:

"Look at football, how players make millions from leagues. Cricket has the IPL, which is helping hundreds of people. The Ranji players are paid well, there are many domestic tournaments but in badminton even a world championship medal is no guarantee of a good future,"

"These people are international medallists and Olympians and just because they don't have financial backing, they have to go back to regular jobs."

The international players are equally disappointed, with many stapling their expectations on the GPBL. Dismay looms over the 15 international players who had devoted themselves to the league. Julien Carraggi, the world No. 55 from Belgium, conveyed his frustration, underlining the overlooked prospect of valuable experience.

"There is disappointment for sure. We travelled all the way for this league but now I have to go back. I have never played a league yet in my career. So, I was hoping for some good experience,"

Originally, the GPBL was a state-level league, but this year it was developed to become a national league, accommodating players and teams from a myriad of states. Nonetheless, the dreams of players, both domestic and international, have been put on hold indefinitely, raising queries about the fate of badminton in India.