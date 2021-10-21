India at Denmark Open 2021: Day 3 opponents, channel details

Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shuttler to have sailed through to the next round on the second day of the ongoing 2021 Denmark Open. Sen got the better of Sourabh Verma with a 21-9, 21-7 win.

Saina Nehwal, who made a comeback to the court after a long time, was overwhelmed by Japan's Aya Ohori 16-21, 14-21 in her Round of 32 match.

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were also knocked out of the ongoing Denmark Open. After just a few minutes on the court, Kashyap retired against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen, trailing 0-3.

HS Prannoy suffered a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-19 in the Round of 32.

It wasn't a great day for the Indian doubles and mixed doubles teams either.

The women's doubles team comprising Ashwini Ponnappa /N Sikki Reddy lost to second seeds Lee Sohee/ Shin Seungchan of Korea 17-21, 13-21.

Jakkampudi Meghana/Poorvisha S Ram, meanwhile, suffered a defeat at the hands of Nita Violina Marwah/Putri Syaikah of Indonesia 8-21, 7-21.

The mixed doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Feng Yan Zhe-Du Yue of China 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 in a hard-fought match that lasted 48 minutes.

Denmark Open 2021, October 21: Indian shuttlers' opponents:

Kidambhi Srikanth (India) vs Kento Momota (Japan)

PV Sindhu (India) vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)

Lakshya Sen (India) vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Sameer Verma (India) vs Anders Antonsen (Denmark)

Dhruv Kapila / N Sikki Reddy (India) vs Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)

M.R. Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (India) vs Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (Malaysia)

Denmark Open 2021: Live streaming details

The Denmark Open 2021 will be live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India.

Also Read

Denmark Open 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Also read: Lakshya Sen only Indian to move up at Denmark Open; Saina Nehwal, Kashyap, Prannoy crash out in 1st round

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee