India gets easy draw in mixed badminton team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games

India have been handed an easy draw in the mixed team badminton event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The quadrennial sporting extravaganza will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8.

Defending champions India have been drawn with Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1. The badminton competition consists of a mixed team event followed by individual events. The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.

A total of 16 teams will be competing in the mixed event. They have been drawn into four groups, with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage. The draw was conducted in Birmingham in March. However, Nigeria withdrew in early May, with Zambia now confirmed as a replacement.

India beat Malaysia in last edition’s mixed team badminton final

Five-time champions Malaysia, who were beaten by India in the final of the last edition in Australia, is in Group 4 with South Africa, Jamaica, and Zambia. Kidambi Srikanth was the chief architect of India’s stunning victory over a formidable Malaysia side.

World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth stunned former World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei in the crucial men’s singles match four years ago.

England, winners of the first eight editions of the team event from 1966 onwards, are in Group 2 with Singapore, Mauritius, and Barbados. Group 3 features Pan Am Powerhouses Canada, alongside Scotland, Maldives, and Uganda.

Each tie in the team event consists of best-of-five clashes - men’s and women’s singles and three doubles – men’s, women’s and mixed, which will test the overall strength of the team.

PV Sindhu is likely to play the women’s singles match for India while there are several options in the men’s singles event. Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are all in good form. One of the three Thomas Cup stars will be given a job to play the men’s singles.

Speaking about the event, BWF president Poul-Erik Høyer said:

“The Commonwealth Games have a unique feel. While it features some of badminton’s traditional powers, there are also teams with a more recent badminton tradition, and thus there is a wonderful diversity of styles and approaches to the competition."

