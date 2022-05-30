India can win 100 Olympic medals if sports festival like Khasdar Krida Mahotsav happens in every district: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was all praise for Khasdar Krida Mahotsav during the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the multi-sports event, at the Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday evening.

The 63-year-old Cricket World Cup-winning captain said that India can win 100 Olympic medals if a sports festival like Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) happens in every district of the country.

Kapil Dev lauded and thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for organizing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on such a large scale in Nagpur.

The legendary former cricketer said that it is a matter of great pride to be present in Nagpur for the closing ceremony.

“It is a very good initiative by Nitin Gadkari for the sportspeople of Nagpur. If such sports events are organized at district level all over the country, then India can win 100 medals in the Olympics.”

For the young and upcoming players present during the closing ceremony, Kapil said that they should all play sports with passion.

“You all should play with passion and not think of money. If you play with passion, you will achieve success. The money will automatically follow success. At the same time, don’t let pressure overtake your passion. Keep working hard and you will succeed.”

Kapil Dev’s heroics helped India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which changed the scenario of the game in the country.

“I want to congratulate all the players who were successful in the fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. I also commend the Krida Maharshee award winner (Babanrao Taywade) and all the 25 most outstanding players in the region in their respective games. Nitin Gadkari has given all young players the right platform to showcase their talent. It is now up to the youngsters to make the most of their opportunities and bring laurels to the country.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated all sportspeople for their participation even during peak summer. Unlike the earlier three editions, KKM-4 was held in this season.

KKM prize money will be increased to ₹1 crore next year: Nitin Gadkari

KKM has been getting bigger and better every year. This year's competition in 35 sports events took place in a two-week period. There will be more rewards for successful players in the next edition, according to Nitin Gadkari.

“You all made the event successful. But starting next year, I assure you that Khasdar Krida Mahotsav will be held in the winter season. Starting next year, the prize money will also be increased from Rs 93 lakh to Rs one crore.”

During the closing ceremony, Dr Babanrao Taywade was conferred the Krida Maharshee (Lifetime Achievement) award with a memento and cash reward of ₹ five lakhs.

Kapil and Gadkari rewarded Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association for their best cooperation during KKM. The Tennis Association received ₹1 lakh.

Kapil Dev honoring Indian badminton player Ritika Thaker in Nagpur on Saturday. (Pic credit: KKM)

Ritika Thaker encouraged by Kapil Dev for future efforts

Indian women’s badminton team doubles player Ritika Thaker got emotional when Kapil Dev signed an old picture of his father Rahul Thaker with the legendary cricketer. Ritika was congratulated by Kapil and asked her to keep making progress.

The young badminton star talked about the experience of meeting the sporting legend.

“I was wearing India’s blazer which he saw. He said keep it up and keep getting better. He came to Nagpur after the 1983 World Cup. My dad and his cousins had met him at that time. I carried that photo with me and showed him that photo. He was even thrilled to see the photo and he signed it on the stage.”

Kapil Dev signed his old picture on the request of Ritika Thaker. (Pic credit: Rahul Thaker)

Indian Uber Cup team member Ritika Thaker is preparing for next week’s Indonesia Open badminton tournament.

The KKM function was graced by former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis; Executive Director of Hyundai Motors India Ltd, DS Kim; Associate VP, Rel JCB India Ltd, Jasmeet Singh; and convener of KKM, Sandip Joshi.

NMC Sports Officer and organizing committee secretary Piyush Ambulkar and a dedicated team worked hard for the success of the 35-event sports meet.

25 of Nagpur's best players were also rewarded with the Krida Bhushan award, which carried a cash prize of ₹25,000 each and a memento.

25 Krida Bhushan Award winners

Badminton: Ritika Thaker

Cycling: Sanjana Joshi

Athletics: Shadab Pathan

Football: Stanley Peter

Basketball: Anup Mhaske

Boxing: Ishika Varvade

Taekwon-do: Pravin Dhande

Rifle shooting: Prerana Yadav

Kho-kho: Deepali Sabane

Tennis: Sejal Bhutada

Chess: Divya Deshmukh

Swimming: Rishika Bodele

Archery: Sandeep Gawai

Yogasana: Vaibhav Shrirame

Judo: Ketaki Gore

Softball: Rushabh Joddewar

Table tennis: Jennifer Verghese

Hockey: Himanshi Gawande

Kabaddi: Shashank Wankhede

Disabled sports: Abhishek Thaware

Volleyball: Sourabh Rokde

Fencing: Damini Rambhad

Sepak takraw: Irshad Sagar

Handball: Poonam Kadao

Powerlifting: Alfiya Shaikh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat