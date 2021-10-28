India to host 3 BWF tournaments in January including Odisha Open; Hyderabad Open not named in calendar

India will host three international tournaments in January 2022. All three tournaments will be played in the first month of 2022, according to a new calendar released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday.

The BWF will start its 2022 schedule with the India leg which has three back-to-back tournaments. India will host a new BWF Tour event -- Odisha Open Super 100 from January 25 to January 30, 2022.

The Odisha Open will be played in Cuttack and will belong to the lowest tier of BWF Tour events. After a long time, Cuttack will host an international badminton tournament.

The Hyderabad Masters Super 100, which was held in 2018 and 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, does not feature in the BWF’s new 2022 calendar. The governing body of sports in the world seems to have replaced the Hyderabad Masters with the Odisha Open.

India has been hosting two BWF Tour events annually for the last few years — India Open Super 500 (New Delhi) and the Syed Modi India International Super 300 (Lucknow).

India Open will begin on January 11 in New Delhi: BWF

The India Open has been scheduled as the first tournament of the year, which will run from January 11 to 16. The Syed Modi India International tournament will be held from January 18 to 23. It will be followed by the Odisha Open, making it three events in a row across the country.

“The calendar is based on the principle of cluster tournaments throughout Asia as well as traditional European tournament stops where the prospect of travel in that region is more viable,” BWF said in its statement on Thursday.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) officials have confirmed the development and said they are ready to host events early next year.

BWF Tournament Schedule

January 11 to 16, 2022: India Open 2022 (BWF World Tour Super 500), New Delhi.

January 18 to 23, 2022: Syed Modi International 2022 (BWF World Tour Super 300), Lucknow.

January 25 to 30, 2022: Odisha Open 2022 (BWF Tour Super 100), Cuttack.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee