India’s Tasnim Mir becomes Junior World No. 1 in BWF rankings; Anupama Upadhyaya, Sankar Muthusamy in top-10

Tasnim Mir became the world No. 1 in the Under-19 girls singles on Wednesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) released its latest junior rankings which brought smiles to the face of Tasnim Mir.

The 16-year-old Tasnim Mir also became the first Indian badminton player to achieve World No. 1 status. Samiya Imad Farooqui of Telangana came close to become World No. 1 last year when she reached the second spot in the BWF junior rankings.

Gujarat teenager Tasnim won four junior international tournaments, including three in 2021 to jump to the numero uno position in the junior world rankings.

Tasnim was in the top-10 in the Under-19 girls singles rankings in 2021 but her outstanding performances late last year helped her achieve the top spot.

Talented Tasnim has been training at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati for the last couple of years. Tasnim was ecstatic after becoming the world No. 1 in the juniors.

Tasnim told Sportskeeda:

“Finally, my dream comes true as I became the World No.1 in the junior category. I am thankful to my parents, family members, Government of Gujarat, Sports Authority of India, coaches and support Staff. I am also grateful to my well-wishers and sponsors, Gujarat Badminton Association and Badminton Association of India, for continuous support in my journey towards becoming world No. 1."

Tasnim, who is supported by OGQ, was expecting her elevation to the top.

“I have performed quite well in the junior international tournaments last year and was expecting my elevation to the top. It’s a great news for me. Having reached the top in the junior section, I would like improve my rankings in the senior section this season. I will play only in the women’s singles from now onwards in the international competitions,” said Tasnim.

Fast-rising Indian teenager Tasnim will compete in two international tournaments next month. She has been training hard under the watchful eyes of coach Edwin Iriawan of Indonesia in Guwahati.

Tasnim Mir is just 16 years old (Picture courtesy: Badminton Photo)

I will concentrate on women's singles now: Tasnim Mir

Tasnim, whose younger brother Mohd Ali Mir is also the Gujarat state junior champion and trains with her in Guwahati, will focus on women's singles this year.

“I will be participating in the Iran International Challenge which will begin on February 7. Then after a ten-day gap I would be traveling to Uganda to play another tournament. I want to do well in the senior category now,” said Tasnim.

Tasnim is lying lowly at 602 in the women’s singles as she did not play much in the senior category. She only played in the Bangladesh International Challenge last year where she reached the pre-quarterfinals.

On her Indian senior debut, Tasnim shocked fellow Indian team player Aditi Bhatt in straight games. However, her brilliant start was halted by senior counterpart Aakarshi Kashyap in three games in Bangladesh.

Tasnim also represented India at the Thomas and Uber Cup held late last year in Denmark.

Mixed doubles pair Tasnim Mir and Ayan Rashid (Assam) finished runners-up at the Presidents Cup Nepal Junior International Series in 2020.

Tasnim Mir and Anupama Upadhyaya in top-10 junior world rankings

In addition to Tasnim, Anuapama Upadhyaya also featured in the top-10 list of world junior rankings. Haryana’s 17-year-old Anupama had a fruitful 2021 which helped her break into the top-10 rankings for the first time in her career.

Anuapama, who has been training at the Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy for the last couple of years, also won the 2021 Infosys Open. Anupama shocked higher-ranked Mugdha Agrey in the first round of the ongoing Indian Open tournament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian is fifth in the U-19 boys singles

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian of Tamil Nadu has jumped to the fifth spot in the U-19 boys singles with 6340 points. He is the only Indian shuttler in the top-10. Talented southpaw Sankar Muthusamy has also played in the Premier Badminton League.

BWF Junior Under-19 Rankings

Women’s singles

1. Tasnim Mir (10810 points)

10. Anupama Upadhyaya (4570 points)

16. Mansi Singh (3825 points)

23. Tara Shah (2960 points)

Men’s singles

5. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (6340 points)

15. Ayan Rashid (2475 points)

18. Tanmoy Bikash Boruah (2235 points)

Mixed doubles

3. Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir (6840 points)

23. Sania Sikkandar (2835 points)

Tasnim Mir’s top performances in the last two years

Winners

Yonex Belgian Junior 2021

FZ Forza Alpes International 2021

Apacs Bulgaria Junior Open Championships 2021

Presidents Cup Nepal Junior International Series 2020.

