India thrash minnows Tahiti 5-0 to sail into the Thomas Cup quarter-finals

India made light work of Tahiti with a crushing 5-0 victory to sail into the Thomas Cup quarter-finals in Aarhus, Denmark on Tuesday.

For the second match in a row, India recorded a thumping 5-0 win in their Group C outing. With two successive wins, India booked their deserving place in the top two.

On Sunday, India blanked the Netherlands 5-0 to start their campaign on a rousing note. In their third and last league encounter, India will take on mighty China on Thursday to decide the group winner.

India fielded two debutants on Tuesday against lowly Tahiti. Kiran George was given a chance in place of Kidambi Srikanth.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud played the men’s doubles as team management rested MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

Both Kiran George and Krishna Prasad-Vishnu Vardhan launched their Thomas Cup campaigns on a winning note.

India did not lose a single game against Tahiti just like they did against the Netherlands.

21-year-old Kiran George needed just 15 minutes to oust Elias Maublanc 21-4, 21-2 in the third singles. B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma won their respective singles as well.

Indian men's team

Only Sameer Verma faced a little bit of resistance from Remi Rossi. Sameer needed 41 minutes to down Rossi 21-12, 21-12 in the second singles.

Debutant doubles pair Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud were on song as they demolished Glen Lefoll and Remi Rossi 21-8, 21-7 in 21 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signed off in style. The world No. 10 pair thumped Elias Maublanc and Heiva Yvonet in quick time.

Thomas Cup Results (Group C)

India beat Tahiti 5-0

Men’s singles 1

B Sai Praneeth bt Louis Beaubois 21-5, 21-6 (23 minutes)

Men’s singles 2

Sameer Verma bt Remi Rossi 21-12, 21-12 (41 minutes)

Men’s singles 3

Kiran George bt Elias Maublanc 21-4, 21-2 (15 minutes)

Men’s doubles 1

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud P bt Glen Lefoll-Remi Rossi 21-8, 21-7 (21 minutes)

Men’s doubles 2

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bt Elias Maublanc-Heiva Yvonet 21-5, 21-3 (15 minutes).

Edited by Aditya Singh