Indian badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, streaming details

PV Sindhu will lead India’s badminton contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist is one of the favorites in the women singles event. Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth will represent India in the men’s singles event.

The badminton event will begin on July 24 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. The finals for both men’s and women’s will be played on August 2.

India has won two Olympic medals in badminton. Saina Nehwal was the first shuttler to grab a medal (bronze) at the quadrennial event. Sindhu bettered the record in 2016 after she won a silver medal at the Rio Games.

Indian shuttlers at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Men’s Singles: B Sai Praneeth

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Dates of Indian shuttlers in action at Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Singles at Tokyo Olympics:

Group Stage (24-28 July)

Round of 16 (29 July)

Quarter-final (31 July

Semi-final (1 Aug)

Final (2 Aug)

Women’s Singles at Tokyo Olympics: Group Stage (24-28 July)

Round of 16 (29 July)

Quarter-final (30 July)

Semi-final (31 July)

Final (1 Aug)

Men’s Doubles at Tokyo Olympics: Group Stage (24-27 July)

Quarter-final (29 July)

Semi-final (30 July)

Final (31 July)

When and where to watch Badminton at Tokyo Olympics Live?

The Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The events will begin at 9 am JST (5:30 am IST). Fans can also watch the live streaming of the event on SonyLiv.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 timings and schedule for badminton events

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 – 14:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 18:00 – 22:00

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 – 15:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 18:00 – 21:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 – 15:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 18:00 – 21:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 – 15:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 18:00 – 21:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage

· Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 – 14:30

· Women’s Singles Group Play Stage

· Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 18:00 – 21:30

· Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 – 15:30

· Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

· Men’s Doubles Quarter-finals

· Women’s Singles Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 – 22:00

· Men’s Singles Round of 16

· Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 – 12:30

· Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

· Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 15:30 – 21:30

· Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

· Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

· Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

· Men’s Doubles Semi-finals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 – 16:00

· Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

· Women’s Doubles Semi-finals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:00 – 23:00

· Women’s Singles Semi-finals

· Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

· Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

· Men’s Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 13:00 – 16:00

· Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 20:30 – 23:00

· Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

· Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

· Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 13:00 – 15:30

· Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

· Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

· Women’s Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 20:00 – 23:00

· Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

· Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

· Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Note: The Tokyo Olympics timings are in Japan Standard Time (JST). India is 3 hours and 30 minutes behind Japan.

