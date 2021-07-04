Indian shuttlers Tanya Hemanth, Sankar Muthusamy emerge as champions at the Russian Junior International Series

Top seeds Tanya Hemanth and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian lived up to their billings to emerge as champions in the Junior White Nights International Badminton Series on Sunday.

The four-day tournament for the Under-19 category was organized by the National Badminton Federation of Russia at Gatchina from July 1 to 4.

Tanya Hemanth grabbed the Under-19 girls’ singles crown, while her Indian counterpart Sankar Muthusamy reigned supreme in the Under-19 boys section.

Tanya, World No. 260, outclassed second seed Aleksandra Chushkina of Russia 21-9, 21-13 in 35 minutes. Seventeen-year-old Tanya was always in control of the match in the summit clash and did not give any chance to local girl Aleksandra, who is ranked World No. 477.

Tanya got off to a flying start and pocketed the first game at 21-9 without any difficulty. The Bengaluru girl maintained her momentum in the second game as well to wrap up the match with a score of 21-13.

The Russian opponent in the final was tall but I was prepared for it and played well: Tanya

Tanya, a trainee at the Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), was delighted with her performance over the last four days. She said her opponent was tall and they had some long rallies in the final.

“Today was a very good day for me. I was ready to play against her height and I played my best game. The rallies were quite long and I was able to get good winners in all. This happens to be my second final of the year where I was able to secure the gold,” said Tanya.

Junior World No. 12 Tanya had brilliant preparations before coming to Russia. She acknowledged the support of her coaches.

“I was very well prepared for the tournament which helped me to get some easy wins. Despite lockdown and limited practice timings, I was able to maintain my fitness and keep myself motivated. I am thankful to the PPBA team for all the support,” said Tanya.

It was Tanya's second international title. The promising teenager won her maiden title at the Dubai Junior International Series in 2018. She had to be satisfied with the runner-up spot at the Cyprus Junior International tournament in 2019.

Earlier this year, Tanya stamped her authority in the senior category as well. She bagged a silver medal in the Polish Open 2021 in the women’s singles. Tanya lost 22-24, 14-21 against second seed Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in the final.

Sankar Muthusamy stops unseeded Saneeth Dayanand’s giant-killing run in the boys final

In an all-India Under-19 boys’ singles final, top seed and hot favorite Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian defeated Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga 21-10, 21-13. The boys’ final also lasted for 35 minutes in which Sankar Muthusamy halted the giant-killing run of Karnataka’s Saneeth Dayanand, who is 18 years old.

Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian won the Under-19 boys title

Tamil Nadu youngster Sankar Muthusamy displayed commanding performances in both games to capture his first international title.

17-year-old Sankar Mutusamy had lost in the final of the Uganda International tournament in Kampala in February 2021. Qualifier Varun Kapur surprised seventh seed Sankar Muthusamy 21-18, 16-21, 21-17 five months ago.

Results at a glance (Finals)

Under-19 girls singles: 1-Tanya Hemanth (India) bt 2-Aleksandra Chushkina (Russia) 21-9, 21-13 (35 minutes).

Under-19 boys singles: 1-Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (India) bt Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (India) 21-10, 21-13 (35 minutes).

