Russian Junior Open: Tanya Hemanth in final; Sankar Muthusamy sets up all-India summit clash with Saneeth Dayanand 

Tanya Hemanth excelled as the penultimate day of the Junior White Nights International Series badminton tournament completely belonged to the Indians. All three Indians in the fray at the four-day tournament stormed into the finals in Gatchina, Russia.

While the lone Indian in the Under-19 girls singles, Tanya Hemanth, sailed into the final with ease, the two Indian boys carved out a couple of impressive wins each to set up an all-India summit clash.

Top seed Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and unseeded Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga will vie for the title on Sunday.

Living up to her top billing, Tanya Hemanth overcame a late challenge from third seed Lucie Amiguet of Switzerland 21-7, 25-23 to book her place in the final.

The 17-year-old Bengaluru girl defeated local hope Galina Mezentseva 21-10, 21-14 in the quarter-finals earlier in the day.

In the second round, Tanya Hemanth, a trainee at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, thumped Russia’s Anna Kirillova 21-9, 21-14 in exactly 30 minutes. Hemanth has won all her matches at this tournament so far without losing a single game.

I was mentally prepared to play two matches in a day: Tanya Hemanth

World No. 260 Tanya Hemanth was pleased with her performance so far in the tournament and admitted that she was ready to play multiple matches in a single day.

“I was mentally and physically prepared to play two matches in a day," Tanya Hemanth told Sportskeeda. "In the second game of the semis I was leading comfortably but due to unforced errors from my side the set became close. Overall it was a good day. I would like to thank my PPBA coaches for their support."

Dayanand steals the show on Saturday

Men's singles top seed Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian dismissed Nikita Muleev of Russia 21-10, 21-8 in the semis in just 20 minutes. In the second round, Sankar Muthusamy ousted Russia’s Bogdan Nazarov 21-6, 21-9 in 25 minutes.

However, the star performer of the day was undoubtedly Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga. He caused two upsets in a day to seal his place in the final.

The talented youngster shocked fourth seed Daniil Dubovenko of Russia 21-14, 21-19 in the semis after stunning second Nicolas Franconville of Switzerland) 21-5, 21-9 in the quarters.

Indian results at a glance:

Under-19 boys singles

Quarter-finals: 1-Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian bt Aleksandr Gurianov (Russia) 19-21, 21-4, 21-7 (35 minutes); Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga bt 2-Nicolas Franconville (Switzerland) 21-5 21-9 (25 minutes).

Semi-finals: 1-Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian bt Nikita Muleev (Russia) 21-10, 21-8 (20 minutes); Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga bt 4-Daniil Dubovenko (Russia) 21-14, 21-19 (48 minutes)

Under-19 girls singles

Quarter-final: 1-Tanya Hemanth bt Galina Mezentseva (Russia) 21-10, 21-14 (30 minutes).

Semi-final: 1-Tanya Hemanth bt 3-Lucie Amiguet (Switzerland) 21-7, 25-23 (28 minutes).

Final line-up

Under-19 boys singles: 1-Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (India) vs Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (India).

Under-19 girls singles: 1-Tanya Hemanth (India) vs 2-Aleksandra Chushkina (Russia).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee