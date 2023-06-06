Indian star Lakshya Sen's ranking soars; faces setback in Singapore Open 2023

In the most recent BWF World rankings, Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen has significantly improved his position, reentering the top 20. After putting on a strong showing at the Thailand Open, Lakshya has climbed four spots to take over the 19th position.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion started the year as the 10th-ranked men's singles player in the world. But his ranking fell as a result of early exits in several tournaments.

He dropped to 25th place in March before his recent comeback, which marked a commendable return to the top 20.

In the men's singles, HS Prannoy maintained his world ranking of 8, while Kidambi Srikanth fell to 23rd. Kiran George, another Indian shuttler, jumped 13 places to re-enter the world's top 50 after his outstanding performance at the Thailand Open. Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, and Sameer Verma remained in the top 50 rankings.

Despite an early exit from the Thailand Open, where she faced Michelle Li, PV Sindhu maintained her 13th position in women's singles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, representing India in men's doubles, fell to fifth place after a poor performance in Thailand. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, on the other hand, remained at the 23rd position. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained in 15th place in women's doubles despite being inactive since the Sudirman Cup.

The upcoming Singapore Open 2023 offers a promising opportunity for Indian shuttlers to improve their rankings. Those who managed to survive the first round of the tournament can produce more outstanding performances and potential ranking advances.

Lakshya Sen's performance in the Singapore Open 2023

All eyes were on the Indian shuttlers as they battled formidable opponents in the Singapore Open. Despite his previous ranking rise, Lakshya Sen suffered an unexpected setback in the tournament. He was eliminated in the round of 32.

Lakshya's performance in the Thailand Open was commendable, but his early exit in Singapore put a dampner on his momentum. It will be interesting to see how this first-round exit affects his ranking.

He wasn't the only high-profile Indian player to lose in the first round of the Singapore Open. PV Sindhu too suffered an early exit. However, there still remain other Indians like Kidambi Srikanth in the event as India's representatives.

