Indonesia Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 1 

Day 1 of the Indonesia Open had some mixed results for the Indian contingent. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu eased past Jakarta’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in straight sets. This was an important win for Sindhu as she had lost to Tunjung at the Malaysia Masters last month in the semi-final stage.

The former world champion from India will be looking to make amends after losing to Japan’s Yakane Yamaguchi earlier this month in the Round of 32 match of the Singapore Open. Sindhu is next set to lock horns with Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the Round of 16 on Thursday, June 15.

In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-16, 21-14. He will next face Hong Kong’s Angus KL NG in the next round on June 15.

Last month, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had every reason to cheer after achieving their career-best doubles ranking of No.4. On Tuesday, they defeated the French pair of Christo Popov and Toma Junior 21-12, 11-7. They will next face the Chinese pair of Zhou Haodong and He Jiting in the second round.

In another men’s doubles match, India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila could not progress to the second round. They lost 21-12, 6-21, 20-22 to the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela also had a disappointing day after making a first-round exit from the women’s doubles. They lost 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 to the Japanese pair of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

Indonesia Open 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Women’s Singles – Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Jakarta) 2-0

Scores: 21-19, 21-15

Men’s Singles – Round of 32

HS Prannoy (India) beat Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 2-0

Scores: 21-16, 21-14

Men’s Doubles – Round of 32

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (India) lost 1-2 to ONG Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia)

Scores: 21-12, 6-21, 20-22

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) beat Christo Popov and Toma Junior (France) (Retired) 2-0

Scores: 21-12, 11-7

Women’s Doubles – Round of 32

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (India) lost 1-2 to Rin Iwanaga and KIE Nakanishi (Japan)

Scores: 22-20, 12-21, 16-21

