Indonesia Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 4, June 16

Two out of the three Indians registered victories in their respective quarter-final matches on Day 4 of the Indonesia Open 2023. Both will play their semi-final matches on June 17 (Saturday) and will aim at winning a gold medal for their country.

Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto with twin scores of 13-21, 13-21.

They are assured a bronze medal at least at the Indonesia Open 2023. However, they will aim for a gold medal and will not look to settle for anything lesser. Their opponent for the semi-final match is yet to be decided. It will be decided post the completion of the remaining three Men's Doubles quarter-final matches.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth lost to China's Li Shifeng 14-21, 21-14, 12-21. The Chinese shuttler won the first game, while Kidambi bounced back to win the second game and take the match into the decider.

However, Li Shifeng defeated the Indian shuttler 12-21 to win the final game as well as the match 2-1. HS Prannoy, on the other hand, defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka in two straight games 18-21, and 16-21. The Indian shuttler have progressed to the next round of the event and will try his shot at winning the semi-final match.

Indonesia Open 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 4 of the Indonesia Open 2023:

Men's Doubles - Quarter-Final

Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India) 2-0

Score: 13-21, 13-21

Men's Singles - Quarter-Final

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Li Shifeng (China) 1-2

Score: 14-21, 21-14, 12-21

Kodai Naraoka (Japan) lost to HS Prannoy (India) 0-2

Score: 18-21, 16-21

