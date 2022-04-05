International shuttler Ritika Thaker guides Nagpur to Maharashtra Badminton Championship final

Ritika Thaker displayed her versatile ability to guide the Nagpur district team to the finals of the Maharashtra State Senior Inter-District Badminton Championship in Thane.

International shuttler Ritika Thaker single-handedly steered top seed Nagpur to women’s final by winning both her singles as well as doubles matches.

The three-day tournament is being organized by the Maharashtra Badminton Association at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

Doubles specialist Ritika also played singles to help her team beat Greater Mumbai 2-1 in an exciting semi-finals.

Nagpur district teenage shuttler Nehal Gosavi was defeated by Greater Mumbai’s rising shuttler Naishaa Bhatoye 16-21, 8-21.

Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi win crucial doubles

World No. 80 in the women’s doubles Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi leveled the tie score 1-1 beating Anagha Karandikar and Samaia Shah 21-10, 21-8.

Reigning national junior women’s doubles champions Ritika and Simran proved too strong for Greater Mumbai duo Anagha and Samaira Shah to make it 1-1.

21-year-old Ritika proved her prowess in the singles as well as she accounted for Riya Arolkar 21-7, 21-14 in straight games. A crucial win by Ritika helped Nagpur clinch the match 2-1 in their favor.

Nagpur will clash with hosts Thane in the final on the third and final day of the tournament.

Nagpur shock hosts Thane in men’s semi-finals

Top seed Nagpur's men edged out hosts Thane 3-1 in the men’s semifinals. In the opening singles, district champion Nabeel Ahmed gave the team a 1-0 lead trouncing Yash Suryavanshi 21-15, 21-12.

International shuttler Rohan Gurbani made it 2-0 thrashing Pratik Ranade 21-16, 21-11. The pair of Ajinkya Patharkar and Sourabh Kerhalkar went down to Akshay Raut and Kabir Kanzarkar 16-21, 8-21 as formidable Thane reduced the deficit to 1-2.

Sankalp Gurala ensured there were no hiccups as he outwitted Sarthak Rokade 21-18, 21-13 in the third singles.

Nagpur district will cross swords with second seed Pune in the final. Title contenders Pune dismissed Greater Mumbai in the second semis. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Nagpur's men crushed Sangli 3-0, while Nagpur Eves got the better of Nashik 2-0.

World No. 80 women's doubles pair Simran Singhi (L) and Ritika Thaker helped Nagpur district beat Greater Mumbai in the semi-finals. (Pic credit: MBA)

Results (semi-finals)

Women's team championship

Nagpur beat Greater Mumbai 2-1

Nehal Gosavi lost to Naishaa Bhatoye 16-21, 8-21

Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhu bt Anagha Karandikar and Samaia Shah 21-10, 21-8

Ritika Thaker bt Riya Arolkar 21-7, 21-14

Men’s team championship

Nagpur beat Thane 3-1

Nabeel Ahmed bt Yash Suryavanshi 21-15, 21-12

Rohan Gurbani bt Pratik Ranade 21-16, 21-11

Ajinkya Patharkar-Sourabh Kerhalkar lost to Akshay Raut-Kabir Kanzarkar 16-21, 8-21

Sankalp Gurala bt Sarthak Rokade 21-18, 21-13.

