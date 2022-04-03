Mithun Manjunath fails to clear final hurdle as home favourite Toma Junior Popov wins Orleans Masters

Mithun Manjunath's dream run was halted by home favourite Toma Junior Popov in the Orleans Masters 2022 badminton tournament at the Palais des Sports in Orleans, France, on Sunday.

The unseeded Manjunath fought hard but could not get the better of the fourth seed in a well-contested men’s singles summit clash. World No. 32 Popov overcame a stiff late challenge from Manjunath, winning 21-11, 21-19 in 50 minutes.

Playing in his first BWF World Tour Super 100 final, Manjunath began the match cautiously as both players were tied at six-all after the early exchanges. World No. 79 Manjunath tried hard but could not match the pace of Popov as the defending champion led 11-6 at the break.

The former junior European champion maintained his lead with a series of powerful smashes to go a game up.

Mithun Manjunath squanders six-point lead in second game

Mithun Manjunath bounced back gallantly in the second game, as the 23-year-old Indian shuttler engaged Popov in long rallies. Manjunath raced to a 12-6 lead with some positive displays against the Frenchman.

Mithun, who knocked out second seed and world No. 22 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the second round, led 14-10 and looked like taking the match into the decider. However, Popov utilised the home advantage in his favour and clinched the second game 21-19 to successfully defend his crown.

Earlier, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were the only other Indian players to make it to the semi-finals. However, they lost a thrilling three-game women's doubles encounter against Stine Kuespert and Emma Moszczynski 21-16, 18-21, 24-22 in 79 minutes.

Results (Finals)

Men’s singles

Mithun Manjunath lost to 4-Toma Junior Popov (France) 11-21, 19-21 (50 minutes).

