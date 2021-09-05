2021 Paralympics: Krishna Nagar clinches gold, pulls off a thriller against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in men's singles SH6 match 

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar won the gold medal in a thrilling three-set match against Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong at the 2021 Paralympics on Sunday. Nagar made a thrilling comeback to win the match 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles SH6 classification match that lasted 43 minutes.
Both shuttlers started off with tied scores through the initial stages of the match. It was 10-10. Chu then took a 14-11 lead in the match. Nagar showed a top notch performance and made a terrific fightback to overturn a 5 point deficit 15-17 down, to win the first set 21-17.
Chu Man kai of Hong kong started the second game well. He took a comfortable lead of 13-9 in the middle. Chu maintained the advantage, with a four-point lead of 17-13. A few errors from Nagar cost him his first game advantage, giving away the second set 16-21 to his opponent Chu.
Nagar began the decider with a five-point lead of 7-2. Chu made a comeback with three consecutive points to 5-7 and then one more point.
A few mistakes from Nagar got the scoreline to 13-10. Chu made a fabulous comeback to overturn his three-point deficit by equalling the score at 14-14. Nagar stepped up to seal the match 21-16.
Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar had pulled off a stunning victory over his semi-final opponent Krysten Coombs of Great Britain 21-10, 21-11. He won the match in straight sets, within 26 minutes on the court assuring India another medal.
Earlier, India's Suhas Yathiraj ended his Paralympic campaign with a silver medal after going down fighting against two-time world champion Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.
India's debut Paralympics Games results:
It has been a meritorious debut Paralympics campaign for the Indian shuttlers. India's badminton team has won 2 golds, 1 silver and a bronze medal in Tokyo.
Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed a historic gold medal in the men's singles SL3 class. Manoj Sarkar bagged bronze as India stamped their prowess at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Pramod Bhagat, the top-seeded Indian, also an Asian champion, showed great mental fortitude. He prevailed 21-14, 21-17 over second-seeded Bethell in a thrilling final that lasted 45 minutes at the Yoyogi National Stadium.
Manoj Sarkar, who had lost to Bathell in the semifinal, came back strongly to beat Japan's Fujihara Daisuke 2-0 in the bronze medal match.
Sarkar, ranked fourth in the world, initially trailed in the match but fought back to win the first game 22-20 in 22 minutes. He then won the second game 21-13 to clinch the bronze medal at the Yoyogi National Stadium.
Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins bronze in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final, grabs her second medal at the Summer Games