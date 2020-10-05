Lakshya Sen raring to go all out at the upcoming Denmark Open 

Indian badminton starlet Lakshya Sen is waiting eagerly to get back to competing for the nation, on the court, when the Denmark Open kicks off later this month on October 13th in Odense, Denmark.

Lakshya Sen, who is currently ranked as the World No. 27, was last in action on the court at the All England Championships, where he put up a valiant fight against former world champion Victor Axelsen.

Incidentally, the event held in the United Kingdom was the last tournament held this year before the Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended the international calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Denmark Open, which is a BWF Super 750 series event, will mark the return of international badminton after the COVID-19 crisis had brought the BWF tour to a halt since the month of March.

Sen has been working on his fitness and has gotten into better shape in comparison to last year and said that he relishes the opportunity to test himself in Denmark.

"I am in better shape than last year. But I will only know about my game when the tournament starts. I will get feedback and compare myself with my level from last year. So I am just waiting for the Denmark Open to start to test my game," said Sen.

Lakshya Sen will kick off the action against France's Christo Popov

19-year-old Lakshya Sen will face off against World No. 77 Christo Popov from France in the first round. He is drawn in the top half of the tournament along with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap.

A victory in the first match could lead to a clash against either Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus or Japan's Kanto Tsuneyama, who is seeded No. 4 at the Denmark Open.

"It is a good draw but a lot of top players are not playing. I have played Popov before. I have a 2-1 record against him and I might play Vittinghus in the second round, so I will take one match at a time," said Lakshya Sen.

After the conclusion of the Denmark Open, Lakshya Sen is slated to defend his SaarLorLux Open title in Germany, which is scheduled to be held from October 27th to November 1st.