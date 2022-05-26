Thomas Cup winner Chirag Shetty’s T-shirt up for live auction charity on May 28

After India’s historical win in the Thomas Cup, Solibad Ambassador Chirag Shetty has decided to give one of his shirts to auction. Chirag Shetty's T-shirt has been signed by the entire team who recently won the Men’s World Team Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The auction will be done live on Saturday, May 28, from 12-noon, New Delhi time until 8:30 pm that same day. The platform used for this live auction will be Solibad’s Instagram account.

The auction bids will be done in the comment section, in US dollars, and whoever has the highest bid at 20h30 will win the T-shirt. All benefits from this auction will be sent for Solibad’s program in India - the Charity helps a school in the South of India, built for underprivileged children.

Organizers of Chirag Shetty’s T-shirt auction expecting a good amount

The organizers of the auction Solibad are expecting a good amount to be generated through the highest bid. The entire money will be used for a good cause. Thousands of badminton-crazy fans are looking forward to the auction and grabbing that elusive T-shirt of Chirag Shetty.

Even Chirag Shetty himself is very excited about the auction and urged his fans to participate in large numbers.

World No. 8 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were the chief architects of India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph. Underdogs India stunned 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch their maiden Thomas Cup crown a fortnight ago.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj won important matches in the Thomas Cup

In all the crucial matches, Chirag and Satwik delivered when it really mattered. Chirag-Satwik’s win in the quarter-finals against Malaysia and semi-final against Denmark helped India register a narrow 3-2 victory to enter the final for the first time in their 73-year-old history.

The reigning Indian Open BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament champions Chirag and Satwik continued their outstanding run in the final against Indonesia too as India shocked defending champions Indonesia. Against a formidable Indonesian pair, Chirag and Satwik saved four match points to record a thrilling three-game win.

Edited by Diptanil Roy