Malvika, Srikanth, Tanisha-Rutaparna shine as India beat Finland 4-1 for consolation win in Sudirman Cup

India signed off on the BWF Sudirman Cup with a thumping 4-1 victory over Finland at the Energia Arena in Vantaa, Finland on Wednesday.

In the third and last league match of the Group A stage, India recorded a face-saving 4-1 win to finish third in the tough group.

Malvika Bansod and women's pair Tanisha Crasto-Rutaparna Panda dazzled with their outstanding performance. Malvika won her women's singles quite easily to register her first win in the Sudirman Cup. Playing for the senior Indian team for the first time in the Sudirman Cup, Malvika shone with her positive attitude and composure.

After losing 1-4 to Thailand and 0-5 to defending champions China, their final league outing against the hosts was an inconsequential one.

With the first two defeats, India were already out of contention for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Sudirman Cup jinx continued for India as they have so far reached the quarter-finals only twice since the biennial mixed team championship was introduced in 2003.

Barring the exception of men’s doubles, all four matches were won by Indian players rather easily.

It could have been 5-0 had world No. 46 pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila not lost to Anton Kaisti and Jesper Paul 20-22, 19-21 in 34 minutes.

Finnish pair Anton Kaisti and Jesper Paul, ranked lowly at 804, surprised higher-ranked MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in two straight games.

Malvika Bansod impressed with her fluent win over Nella Nyqvist in the women's singles

The most positive result of the day came through Malvika Bansod. The 20-year-old southpaw Malvika outclassed Nella Nyqvist 21-16, 21-11 in exactly half an hour.

Malvika Bansod defeated Nella Nyqvist 21-16, 21-11 on Wedenesday

The world No. 110 Malvika got off to a flying start and did not lose focus until the end. The fast-rising Nagpur shuttler Malvika displayed her excellent exhibition of shots and placements to ground the local player. Malvika was a little nervous initially but as the match progressed she dominated her opponent. This win will certainly boost the confidence of Malvika a great deal.

Despite the defeat, Malvika also impressed during her match against Thailand on Sunday. Malvika stretched world No. 10 Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong before going down fighting in 50 minutes. In the second game, Malvika did remarkably well against the Thai ace.

Malvika was rested for the match against China on Monday. 18-year-old Aditi Bhatt was given a chance to play against the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yu Fei.

Like Malvika, the women’s doubles duo Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda did no harm to their growing reputation as doubles specialists with a commanding show. Young pair Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda made light work of Mathilda Lindholm and Jenny Nystrom with a quick-fire 21-12, 21-13 win in 36 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth needed three games to beat Kalle Koljonen. Despite his lower ranking of 67, Kalle Koljonen stretched former world No. 1 Srikanth before the latter pulled up his socks to post a 16-21, 21-14, 21-11 win in 57 minutes.

Earlier in the day, MR Arjun and Ashwini Ponnappa gave it a perfect start by brushing aside the challenges of Anton Kaisti and Jenny Nystrom 21-9, 21-14.

The newly mixed doubles combination of Arjun and Ashwini needed just 24 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead which was increased by Srikanth and Malvika.

Results

India beat Finland 4-1

Mixed doubles

MR Arjun-Ashwini Ponnappa bt Anton Kaisti-Jenny Nystrom 21-9, 21-14 (24 minutes)

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth bt Kalle Koljonen 16-21, 21-14, 21-11 (57 minutes)

Women’s singles

Malvika Bansod bt Nella Nyqvist 21-16, 21-11 (30 minutes)

Men’s doubles

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila lost to Anton Kaisti-Jesper Paul 20-22, 19-21 (34 minutes)

Women’s doubles

Tanisha Crasto-Rutaparna Panda bt Mathilda Lindholm-Jenny Nystrom 21-12, 21-13 (36 minutes).

