Despite bright start by MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, India lose to Thailand 1-4 in Sudirman Cup opener

India squandered away a bright start and lost the inaugural BWF Sudirman Cup tie. They lost 1-4 against the last edition’s semi-finalists Thailand at the Energia Arena in Vantaa, Finland, on Sunday.

Barring a win by men’s doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, the rest of the Indian players failed to rise to the occasion. They couldn't do much against a formidable Thailand in the Sudirman Cup opening tie.

Much was expected from Kidambi Srikanth and women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy but they could not post wins which proved fatal for the Indian team in the Sudirman Cup. India have never done well in the Sudirman Cup and only managed to reach the quarter-finals twice.

Debutant Malvika Bansod tried her best in the women’s singles in the absence of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. However, the youngster found world No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong too hot to handle. It was the first time Malvika was representing the team in the Sudirman Cup.

The last-minute withdrawal of world No. 10 men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy forced the team management to field a new make-shift combination of B Sai Praneeth and Tanisha Crasto. Expectably, they just could not match their world No. 3 opponents in the mixed doubles. India will play defending champions China in their second Group A league outing of the Sudirman Cup on Monday. India will have to win their second match to stay alive in the Sudirman Cup.

Arjun and Dhruv Kapila provide a flying start to India in Sudirman Cup

India got off to a perfect start when MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-18, 21-17 in the men’s doubles.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand 21-18, 21-17

The world No. 47 Arjun and Dhruv needed 36 minutes to prevail over the Thai pair.

In both games, the world No. 154 Supak and Kedren had a tough fight but could not prevent Arjun and Dhruv from recording a brilliant victory.

Barring a few moments, Arjun and Dhruv were always in control of the proceedings and combined well to give India a vital win.

After winning the first game, Arjun and Dhruv were trailing 3-8 in the second game.

However, the Indian duo reeled off seven successive points to take a 10-8 lead. They maintained a lead thereafter to seal the fate of their opponents.

Malvika Bansod goes down fighting against higher-ranked Chochuwong

It was a big day for Malvika Bansod. The 20-year-old was competing in a major tournament for the first time and she did reasonably well.

Up against world No. 10, Malvika put up a brave effort before going down 11-21, 14-21 in 50 minutes.

The talented southpaw was nervous to begin with but as the match progressed she displayed a better performance.

Particularly in the second game, world No. 110 Malvika found her rhythm and stretched seasoned campaigner Chochuwong.

There were several long rallies in the second game with both players fighting hard for each point.

Malvika started very well in the second game. Both players leveled at 5-5 before Chochuwong raced ahead with an eight-point burst. From a precarious position of 5-13, Malvika reduced the deficit to 8-13 with three successive points. Malvika kept on fighting with all her resources but lack of international experience might have affected her.

Kidambi Srikanth fails to live up to expectations

Much was expected from Kidambi Srikanth to deliver the goods and help India take a 2-1 lead.

However, the former world No. 1 flattered to deceive against Kunlavut Vitidsarn and lost 9-21, 19-21 in 43 minutes.

Srikanth tried to fight back hard towards the end of the second game but it was too late to make any difference to the result.

Although Srikanth (14) is ranked higher than Vitidsarn (25), the former did not have a good track record against the Thai.

In their only meeting till date, Vitidsarn had beaten Srikanth 22-20, 21-14 at last year's Badminton Asia Championships in Manila, Philippines.

Ashwini-Sikki fails to capitalize on good start

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy never had a great record against the world No. 8 Thai pair, Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai.

The experienced Indian duo have lost all three encounters so far.

However, the way Ashwini and Sikki began on Sunday, it looked like the world No. 28 duo would finally break the jinx against their young Thai opponents.

After having a game point at 20-19, Ashwini and Sikki failed to utilize them and lost the extended first game 21-23.

It seemed the Indian duo were demoralized after losing the hard-fought opening game and could not concentrate on the job in hand.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai capitalized on this and went on to complete a 21-23, 8-21 win in 45 minutes. This was their fourth in a row against the Indian pair.

Make-shift combination of Sai Praneeth and Tanisha Crasto could not match strong Thai opponents

Singles specialist B Sai Praneeth had to play the fifth and last match – mixed doubles – with Tanisha Crasto. The makeshift combination could not deliver against the world No. 3 Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Playing for the first time in their lives together, Sai Praneeth and Tanisha Crasto could not get going. Although they tried hard, the Thai pair did not have much difficulty registering a straight-game victory.

Results:

India lost to Thailand 1-4

Men’s doubles

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila bt Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren (Thailand) 21-18, 21-17 (36 minutes)

Women’s singles

Malvika Bansod lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong 11-21, 14-21 (50 minutes)

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kunlavut Vittidsarn 9-21, 19-21 (43 minutes)

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy lost to Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai 21-23, 8-21 (45 minutes)

Also Read

Mixed doubles

Sai Praneeth-Tanisha Crasto lost to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 13-21, 11-21 (33 minutes).

Edited by Aditya Singh