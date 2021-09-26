Kiran, Samiya, Ishaan-Sai Pratheek, Treesa-Gayatri storm into Polish International badminton semis

Kiran George and Samiya Imad Farooqui sailed into the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals respectively in the Polish International Series Badminton tournament at Zakopane, Poland on Saturday.

The four-day tournament is being organized by the Polish Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

The penultimate day’s play was completely dominated by the Indian shuttlers as they made it to the semi-finals in four out of five categories.

Fifth seed Kiran George stunned third seed Kim Bruun of Denmark 21-11, 21-15 in 31 minutes to keep the Indian flag flying high in the men’s singles.

Showing off his brilliant all-round display, Kiran George grounded his world No. 90 rival to seal his spot in the last-four stage.

Kiran George to face Austrian Collins in semis

Kiran George will square off against Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

21-year-old Kiran has a 1-0 head-to-head record against the Austrian. The Kerala youngster had beaten world No. 215 Collins 21-13, 21-16 at the Belarus International in 2018.

World No. 101 Kiran would like to maintain his winning record against Collins and secure a place in the final.

Samiya Imad Farooqui thrashes Czech Republic’s Mikelova in quarters

Samiya Imad Farooqui crushed Kateřina Mikelova of Czech Republic 21-10, 21-13 in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old Samiya needed just 29 minutes to brush aside the challenge of the Czech Republic player.

Teenage Hyderabadi girl Samiya will clash with Ukraine's Polina Buhrova, world No. 214, for a spot in the final on Sunday. Samiya is ranked 187 in the world and expected to prevail over her opponent, who is a year younger.

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek enter men’s doubles semis

The young men’s doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K toppled second seeds Jaromir Janacek and Tomáš Švejda of Czech Republic 21-15, 24-22 in 37 minutes to clinch their spot in the semis.

Ishaan and Sai Pratheek won the first game quite easily but faced stiff resistance in the second. Ishaan and Sai Pratheek will lock horns with third seeds Fabien Delrue and William Villeger of France in the semis.

Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly storm into women’s doubles semis

The new pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made light work of Katharina Fink and Yasmine Hamza of Italy to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Gayatri Gopichand Pullela excelled in the women's doubles

In lop-sided women’s doubles quarters, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand thrashed the Italian pair 21-9, 21-6 in only 24 minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri thumped Julia Stankiewicz and Julia Wojcik of Poland 21-5, 21-13 in the pre-quartes.

Earlier in the first round, Treesa and Gayatri ousted the local pair Paulina Hankiewicz and Zuzanna Jankowska 21-12, 21-9 in 25 minutes.

Indian Results

(Pre-quarterfinals)

Men’s singles

5-Kiran George bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-11, 20-22, 21-10 (55 minutes)

4-Chirag Sen lost to Jia Heng Jason Teh (Singapore) 18-21, 10-21 (28 minutes)

Tarun Reddy Katam lost to 3-Kim Bruun (Denmark) 8-21, 12-21 (26 minutes)

Kevin Arokia Walter lost to Magnus Johannesen (Denmark) 21-13, 17-21, 10-21 (50 minutes)

Women’s singles

6-Ira Sharma bt Keyura Mopati 21-12, 24-22 (37 minutes)

Samiya Imad Farooqui bt Katharina Fink (Italy) 21-19, 21-18 (35 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek K bt Kathiravun Concheepuran Manivannan-Santhosh Gajendran 21-12, 21-7 (21 minutes)

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Julia Stankiewicz-Julia Wojcik (Poland) 21-5, 21-13 (21 minutes)

(Quarter-finals)

Men’s singles

5-Kiran George bt 3-Kim Bruun (Denmark) 21-11, 21-15 (31 minutes)

Women’s singles

Samiya Imad Farooqui bt Kateřina Mikelova (Czech Republic) 21-10, 21-13 (29 minutes)

6-Ira Sharma lost to 3-Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi (Singapore) 16-21, 22-24 (39 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek K bt 2-Jaromir Janacek-Tomáš Švejda (Czech Republic) 21-15, 24-22 (37 minutes)

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Katharina Fink-Yasmine Hamza (Italy) 21-9, 21-6 (24 minutes).

Edited by Prem Deshpande