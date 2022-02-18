Mithun Manjunath shines as India beat Hong Kong 3-2 to stay alive in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Mithun Manjunath excelled as the Indian men defeated Hong Kong 3-2 to stay in contention at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. The tournament is bein held in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Thursday.

Mithun Manjunath notched up an important win in the fifth and final match of the tie to help India secure a close win in Group A.

After slumping to an embarrassing 0-5 defeat against Korea in their inaugural encounter on Tuesday, India did well to open their account in their second match.

When India lost miserably to Korea a couple of days ago, Mithun was the only player to win a game as he lost his singles in three games against the Korean rival.

On Thursday, when the score was 2-2, the onus was on Mithun to deliver. The 23-year-old Mithun rose to the occasion to carve out an important win to keep India afloat.

Mithun edged past Jason Gunawan 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in a match that lasted for an hour and 4 minutes.

World No. 81 Mithun, who reached the semifinals at the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, kept his nerves intact in pressure situations to see off Gunawan.

Lakshya Sen provides India with a flying start

Unlike their first encounter against South Korea, Lakshya Sen provided India with a bright start. World Championship bronze medalist Lakshya thumped world No. 17 Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19, 21-10 in 35 minutes to put India ahead.

World No. 13 Lakshya faced a tough fight in the first game against Lee Cheuk Yiu, a silver medalist at the 2013 Asian Youth Games. However, as the match progressed, Indian Open champion Lakshya dominated his rival to complete an impressive win.

Splendid win by Indian doubles pair Hariharan and Ruban

The third win of the tie was achieved by new Indian doubles combination Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Rethinasabapathi Kumar. The teenage duo gave a good account of themselves coming up with a brilliant win.

Hariharan and Ruban, who won the All India Senior Rankings tournament in Chennai a couple of months ago, outclassed Hong Kong’s Chow Hin Long and Lui Chun Wai 21-17, 21-16. The Tamil Nadu teenage duo performed well in both the games.

India’s second doubles pair Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam faced their second defeat in a row. Law Cheuk Him and Lee Chun Hei Reginald rallied back splendidly to down Manjit and Dingku 20-22, 21-15, 21-18 in 46 minutes.

Kiran George also suffered second defeat in as many matches in the competition. Kiran, who won the Odisha Open last month, went down fighting 13-21, 21-17, 9-21 to Chan Yin Chak.

The Indian men’s team will have to claim an outright win against title holders Indonesia on Friday to keep their hopes alive. Even if India wins, they have to depend on the other result. Korea should lose to Hong Kong to allow India to enter the semis.

Three-time defending champions Indonesia and Korea are currently ahead in the race to qualify from Group A.

India and Korea currently have one win and one loss. If both teams win on Friday, it will come down to the number of matches and games won and lost, where Korea is ahead currently.

The Indian women’s team lost their opening tie 2-3 against Malaysia on Wednesday. They will take on defending champions Japan in a do-or-die match on Friday.

Results (Men's Group A)

India beat Hong Kong China 3-2

Lakshya Sen bt Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19, 21-10 (35 minutes)

Khwairakpam Manjit Singh-Konthoujam Dingku Singh lost to Law Cheuk Him-Lee Chun Hei Reginald 22-20, 15-21, 18-21 (46 minutes)

Kiran George lost to Chan Yin Chak 13-21, 21-17, 9-21 (45 minutes)

Amsakarunan Hariharan-Rethinasabapathi Ruban Kumar bt Chow Hin Long-Lui Chun Wai 21-17, 21-16 (26 minutes)

Mithun Manjunath bt Jason Gunawan 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 (64 minutes).

Edited by Diptanil Roy