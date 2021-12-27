Mustak Badminton Academy to be operational at Sunny Sports Kingdom in Pune from January 1

Mustak Badminton Academy (MBA) will be operational at Sunny Sports Kingdom (Sunny's World) in Pune from January 1, 2022. The state-of-the-art academy will be based at Pashan Sus Road, on the outskirts of Pune.

Senior coach Mustak Ali will be the chief coach and founder of the academy. Mustak has also completed masters (MS) in sports coaching and badminton. The MBA aims to produce quality shuttlers from the new center in the years to come.

To finalize the players, the MBA conducted selection trials for all the age group players from December 18 to 25.

After week-long free selection trials, the MBA has selected around 50 talented boys and girls who will start training at the academy next month.

Pune already has a couple of very good academies, and the MBA will be another center for the upcoming players to train at and learn the game.

“We got a very good response from the players and parents for the selection camp. We shortlisted the most talented players for the year-long training. The coaching will begin on January 1,” said Mustak Ali.

A former head coach at Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA), Mustak Ali has more than ten years of experience in the coaching department.

Mustak Ali, a former Assam State player, was also part of the coaching team of the Hyderabad-based Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy before moving to Pune.

"I want to produce quality shuttlers from MBA" - Mustak Ali

MBA chief coach Mustak Ali (R) at the Sunny's Sports Kingdom in Pune.

Mustak Ali is an NIS badminton coach and has had various stints as a coach in different cities. After a stint with Gopichand Academy, he joined NKBA, which is based at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

Mustak now wants to start his own set up and has joined hands with Sunny’s World.

The MBA will have certified and experienced coaches to train the budding shuttlers. Specialized sessions with Indonesian coaches will be an added advantage for the trainees.

Foreign coaches will also be part of the MBA

“I will have different batches for various age groups depending on the individuals. I will have batches for beginners and basic players for five-days a week. For intermediate, semi-advanced and advanced batches coaching will be done six days a week. I want to produce quality players from the MBA who can serve the state and the country in future,” said Mustak.

For registration and court bookings, interested players can visit www.sunnysportskingdom.com. MBA will be the sole badminton partner at Sunny Sports Kingdom (Sunny’s World).

