Para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna: "India will win 10 medals in Paris Paralympics" 

The rise of India's para-athletes has been metoric. Para-badminton, under the tutelage of noted coach Gaurav Khanna has been no different. The Indian para-badminton coach said the para-shuttlers will bring home at least 10 medals from the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The Indian para-athletes won an unprecedented 19 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, making it the most successful sojourn. The badminton contingent contributed four out of the 19, including two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal.

Addressing a press conference after felicitating Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar and several young stars of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance initiative, Gaurav Khanna said a plan for para-badminton is in place.

“We have drawn out a holistic plan to build on our recent successes with the aim of making India a true world force in para-badminton. I vow today that we will come back with at least 10 medals from the 2024 edition of the Games," he said.

Gaurav Khanna says Tokyo success instrumental in surging ahead

Gaurav Khanna added that the success at the Tokyo Paralympics has raised expectations on the Indian para-badminton contingent.

"We have been winning medals at every event, including at the World Championships. But our success in Tokyo, where we won an unprecedented four medals, including two golds, one silver and one bronze, has changed everything," he added.

Khanna launched India's first para-badminton academy to mould the current crop of shuttlers. Para-shuttlers including Palak Kohli, who was the youngest Paralympian at the Tokyo Paralympics, trains under Gaurav at his academy in Lucknow.

The first para-badminton academy is a state-of-the-art facility established to help young shuttlers realize their dream of representing India and winning medals on the international stage.

Indian para-badminton stars created waves earlier this month by grabbing as many as 54 medals (16 gold, 13 silver and 25 bronze medals) in the Spain Para Badminton International tournament.

As many as seven specially-abled players, including Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Chirag Baretha, Nithya Sre, Nilesh Gaikwad, Hardik Makkar and Mandeep Kaur were also felicitated on the occasion.

