Para Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam to train in Peru for upcoming tournaments

Paralympics 2021 gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam will train at the Videna National High-Performance Centrer in Lima, Peru.

Both Pramod and Sukant will be training under the Peru National Para-Badminton team, aiming to inculcate new styles and understand different techniques.

Both shuttlers were part of the Indian contingent that dominated the medal table with a whopping 28 medals. The country's tally included eight gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals at the recently-concluded 2022 Brazil Para Badminton International in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Among the most prominent names, Sukant Kadam clinched a silver medal in the men's singles SL4 category. Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat swept two bronze medals. He picked up one each in the men's SL3 singles and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category alongside Palak Kohli.

However, at the Spanish Para Badminton International held in March, Pramod swept two medals in the tournament. The 33-year-old bagged a silver medal in the men’s singles SL3 division. He then settled for bronze in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category at the 2022 Spanish Para Badminton International.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Sukant Kadam lost to world No. 1 Lucas Mazur of France in the decider with a 21-19, 19-21, 12-21 scoreline.

However, both the para-shuttlers have expressed disappointment at not being able to cross the line to win a gold medal recently.

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam speak about upcoming tournaments lined up

Pramod and Sukant have several tournaments lined up for 2022. Both will next be seen in action at the Para-Badminton International in Bahrain, which will run through May 16 to 2. They will then feature in the fourth Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International, scheduled to take place from May 23 to 29.

They will also compete in the Canada Para-Badminton International from June 6-12.

Speaking about the training, Pramod Bhagat said:

"I have had a very roller coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilize the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills. The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments."

World No. 3 Sukant Kadam also spoke about the upcoming tournaments, training and said:

"We have 3 back-to-back tournaments after Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and I wanted to keep the momentum and improve my game. I wanted to focus on improving my movements and learning new techniques. I also want to get exposure to how the teams around the world are training so I can pick up the best parts and include it in my training."

