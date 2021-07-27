"Paris 2024": Indians salute Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for impressive performance in Olympics 2021

India had a mixed bag of results on Day 4 of the Olympics 2021. The Indian badminton doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their third group match against Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy on Tuesday. They put in a fantastic performance and pulled off a win in straight games. This was their second victory in the group stage. However, that was not enough to send them into the quarterfinals. Here's what happened during the match.
Satwik and Shetty set for a great future
The duo are currently ranked 10th in the BWF rankings. They have looked really solid in the past few years and have made their mark on the international circuit by winning several BWF competitions. They won their first match at the Olympics against Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei but lost their second encounter against the World Number. 1 pair from Indonesia Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. However, they came back strong with a stunning 21-17, 21-19 win over their opponents from Great Britain.
Their impressive performance in the group stage was not enough to help them to the quarters. The Indian pair finished third as the group's toppers were determined by game difference. Of the three pairs who won two matches each, the Indians had the lowest game difference.
Despite not making it to the quarters, there are a lot of positives the pair can take away from the Olympics. Satwik and Chirag have a great future ahead and are a solid prospect to finish on the podium at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Fans appreciate a stunning performance from the Indian doubles pair
Indian fans expressed their sincere appreciation for the stunning performance displayed by Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Some Twitter reactions are shown below.
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule