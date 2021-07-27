"Paris 2024": Indians salute Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for impressive performance in Olympics 2021

India had a mixed bag of results on Day 4 of the Olympics 2021. The Indian badminton doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their third group match against Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy on Tuesday. They put in a fantastic performance and pulled off a win in straight games. This was their second victory in the group stage. However, that was not enough to send them into the quarterfinals. Here's what happened during the match.

Satwik and Shetty set for a great future

The duo are currently ranked 10th in the BWF rankings. They have looked really solid in the past few years and have made their mark on the international circuit by winning several BWF competitions. They won their first match at the Olympics against Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei but lost their second encounter against the World Number. 1 pair from Indonesia Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. However, they came back strong with a stunning 21-17, 21-19 win over their opponents from Great Britain.

Their impressive performance in the group stage was not enough to help them to the quarters. The Indian pair finished third as the group's toppers were determined by game difference. Of the three pairs who won two matches each, the Indians had the lowest game difference.

Despite not making it to the quarters, there are a lot of positives the pair can take away from the Olympics. Satwik and Chirag have a great future ahead and are a solid prospect to finish on the podium at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Fans appreciate a stunning performance from the Indian doubles pair

Indian fans expressed their sincere appreciation for the stunning performance displayed by Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Some Twitter reactions are shown below.

Preliminary - MD Group A

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty #IND vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy #GBR



21-17 21-19 CONGRATSSS INDIAAA



BREAKINGGGGG



Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo #INA are the GROUP A WINNERRRR!!!#Badminton #Tokyo2020 #BadmintalkTokyo2020 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) July 27, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Badminton



If the reason for you not progressing to the quarter-finals is because you lost one match against the top seeds and had to win in three games against the world no 3 pair, then there is plenty to be proud of. Heart goes out to Satwik-Chirag but 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1ai01kcbYd — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 27, 2021

Another unfortunate event. Satwik & Chirag 🇮🇳 are out of Tokyo 2020 despite beating Vendy & Lane 🇬🇧 today. Based on 'games-won' difference basis with group nations. #Badminton — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 27, 2021

Inspite of a sensational performance; Satwik-Chirag can't make it to QF because of some nonsense point rule!!



Men's Doubles #Badminton Group Stage ♂️🏸:

🇮🇳Satwik Sairaj & Chirag Shetty: win 2-0 🔥



No harm, brilliant boys, great upcoming years 👏🏻✌️🌸#IndiaTodayAtOlympics 🇮🇳🎌 pic.twitter.com/i1lq0H1yoQ — Bodhisattya Pal (@bodhisattwapal1) July 27, 2021

Even after winning two out of three matches they played, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are out of the #Tokyo2020



It has been that kind of an Olympics for 🇮🇳. Just brutal. #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #badminton pic.twitter.com/NoiM75q3k1 — India 🇮🇳 at #Tokyo2020 (@IndiansportFeed) July 27, 2021

#badminton Thoroughly enjoyed watching Satwik / Chirag. It would have been great if they made it to QFs and beyond, but no complaints.



Can’t wait for them to get back on BWF tour and take it from here — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) July 27, 2021

Day keeps getting crappier



A blank in AR mixed as well. Ela/Divyansh & Deepak/Anjum couldn't even progress to Stage 2 in qualifying



In badminton, Satwik-Chirag will be cursing their luck. Win the last group game but despite two wins in three matches, miss out on QF on game diff — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 27, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K