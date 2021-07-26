"Play for China": Jwala Gutta receives racist replies while celebrating Bhavani Devi's victory

Fans have been eagerly following India's exploits at the Olympics 2021. Even the early morning events are watched by lakhs of Indians and spark intense social media debates. However, some netizens have been more interested in trolling Indian athletes. Jwala Gutta, India's badminton star, was on the receiving end of some overtly racist abuse today.

Racist comments passed on Jwala Gutta's Instagram story

The Indian shuttler posted an Instagram story about Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics. To her dismay, one of the replies she received asked her to play for China. Gutta, who played for India in London 2012, posted a screenshot of the comments on her Twitter handle. Many fans asked the Indian shuttler to report the incident to cyber cell.

Support poured in after Jwala Gutta uploaded a screenshot of the racist message

Let them bark jwala. You are always a gem for us. Keep shining forever 😊😊🤗🤗. — Pushkar Singh Rawat 🇳🇿 (@psrawat484) July 26, 2021

Put a cyber crime case on this handle.... Let him enjoy few days in jail. — ल_Lit🔥 (@menwithscares) July 26, 2021

kindly report him with same intent is shown in his text, please — Prem Kumar Thakur (@PremK_Thakur72) July 26, 2021

Apart from North Indian UC Hindus all Indian have to face this. Shame — KhanSaheb (@KhanSaheb_2) July 26, 2021

If dogs bark at you then it doesn't mean we should bark back. Simply neglect them, they are trolls. I know it feels bad.

More power to u. You have represented India, u don't need to give them any patriotic certificate. — Akshay S (@say_akshay) July 26, 2021

Kuch to log kahenge... logo ka kaam hai kahna — Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) July 26, 2021

White westerners practised racism against non white and Indians, never against their own citizens

Only in India, citizens practice racism against its own citizen

Fact is Indians R racist, bigot and casteist supremacist

If the same happens with them on foreign soil, then they cry — Satnam Chauhan ਸਤਨਾਮ ਚੌਹਾਨ ‎ستنم چوہان (@marshalsatnam) July 26, 2021

You're a Gem💎

These are the sepsis viruses🦠😂 Oh yes, their Karma will give them reward🤭 — Bibhudutta Mohapatra (@ImBibhuduttaIND) July 26, 2021

