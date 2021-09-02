2021 Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat advances to the semis, Parul Parmar loses her second women's singles badminton match 

World No.1 shuttler Pramod Bhagat defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in the group A match of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics event on Thursday. With his second win, Pramod cruised into the men's singles semifinals of the 2021 Summer Games.

The reigning world champion crushed Chyrkov Oleksandr 21-12, 21-9 in straight sets in 26 minutes to enter the last four of the SL3 classification.

Bhagat, outweighed fellow compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9 in a match that lasted around 55 minutes on Wednesday. Pramod started his Paralympics campaign with nothing less than what was expected from him.

PRAMOD BHAGAT IN SEMIFINAL



World Number 1 @PramodBhagat83 has made it to the semifinal of Men Singles SL3 category after beating his opponent convincingly in less than 30 minutes



Pramod 🇮🇳

21-12; 21-9

Chyrkov 🇺🇦



If Manoj also beats Chyrkov then both Indians will be in semis pic.twitter.com/KESNJJz775 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 2, 2021

Other Indian shuttlers, including Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Krishna Nagar, also had a good day on the court as they opened their men's singles campaign with a win.

The 38-year-old Suhas defeated Pott Jan Niklas of Germany 21-9 21-3 in just 19 minutes to see off a lopsided group A clash. It was a cake walk for Tarun as well. He won the group B match against Teamarrom Siripong 21-7 21-13 in 23 minutes.

Later, Krishna Nagar prevailed 22-20 21-10 over Malaysia's Taresoh Didin in a 33-minute group B match.

Parul Parmar lost, Palak pulled off an important win at 2021 Paralympics:

Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Chang defeated Parul 21-8, 21-2 in just 18 minutes.

Parul also went down against Germany's Katrin Seibert in the Group D match of the Tokyo Paralympics at the Yoyogi National Stadium on Thursday. Katrin Seibert defeated Parul 23-21, 19-21, 21-15.

YOU FOUGHT WELL

🇮🇳😟 The 48-year-old Parul Parmar's singles campaign comes to an end as she lost to Ukraine's Katrin Seibert in the 2nd group match in the Women's Singles SL4 category.

All the best @ParulBadminton #praise4para #parabadminton #parulparmar #kreedon #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/3dLubvJkOW — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) September 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Chinese shuttlers Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng in their first Group B match.

Meanwhile, youngster Palak Kohli overcame Turkey's Zehra Baglar in her second women's singles match of group A. India's Palak Kohli went down against Japan's Suzuki Ayako in the opening match of the women's singles SU5 Group A match in the 2021 Paralympics on Wednesday. Palak lost 21-4, 21-7 to Suzuki in a match that lasted around 19 minutes.

Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Aruna Tanwar loses to Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza, will compete in the repechage round of K44-49kg taekwondo event

Edited by Diptanil Roy