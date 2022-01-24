PV Sindhu halts Malvika Bansod’s dream run to end title-drought; Ishaan-Tanisha triumph in Syed Modi badminton

PV Sindhu brushed aside the challenge of Malvika Bansod to emerge as women’s singles champion at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Top seed PV Sindhu halted the dream run of young compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the final at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

On the sixth and final day of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, Indian players were in contention for four out of the five finals. However, they managed to win just a couple of titles which included Sindhu's much-needed crown.

With a straight-game win over Malvika in 35 minutes, Sindhu also ended her three-year frustrating title drought.

World No. 7 Sindhu last won the title in August 2019 when she triumphed at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

It was also the second Syed Modi title for Sindhu since she won the crown in 2017. However, the double Olympic medalist Sindhu came up with a ruthless performance at the Syed Modi India International to emerge victorious.

Sindhu teaches a lesson or two to young Malvika

Playing her maiden Super 300 tournament and reaching the final was a splendid effort by 20-year-old Malvika. However, the talented Nagpur shuttler failed to rise to the occasion and succumbed against the formidable Sindhu.

World No. 84 Malvika played well in patches but looked under tremendous pressure as she played her major final against former world champion Sindhu.

26-year-old Sindhu used her vast experience and better skills to great effect. Southpaw Malvika found the pace and power of Sindhu extremely difficult to handle from the word go.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Sindhu took off from the onset and raced to a 7-0 lead in no time. The ace Hyderabadi shuttler used her height to reach the maximum advantage to increase her lead to 11-1 at the break.

A pep talk by her coach Sachin Rana at the break seemed to have pumped up Malvika as she tried to up her game and collected a few points to close the gap. Malvika managed to win 12 points after the break but she could not make up for the big early deficit. Sindhu taught a lesson or two to her young counterpart on how to play at the highest level.

Nagpuir shuttler Malvika Bansod tried hard but could not stop top seed PV Sindhu in the final. (Picture: BAI)

Malvika plays better in second game against Sindhu

The second game produced a better contest with Malvika trying her best to lift her game. Malvika displayed some deceptive cross dribbles and clever placements to halt the momentum of Sindhu.

Sindhu used her huge reach to mix her smashes with pinpoint drop shots, which Malvika failed to counter as the Rio Olympic silver medalist raced to an 11-4 lead at the break.

Just like in the first game, Malvika dished out a better display after the break. She tried her best to forge a comeback and in the process notched up four points on the trot to reduce the deficit to 12-17. But it was not enough to challenge Sindhu’s class, who closed the match with some brilliant down-the-line smashes and overhead winners.

Overall it was a good learning experience for Malvika to face Sindhu in the final of the major event and doing reasonably well.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto triumph in mixed doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto bagged the mixed doubles title with a straight-game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Seventh seeded Indians Ishaan and Tanisha inflicted a 21-16, 21-12 in 29 minutes on the unseeded Indian duo Nagendra and Srivedya in a one-sided final.

Earlier, the men’s singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'no match’ after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian players lose in men’s and women’s doubles finals

Barring mixed doubles, Indian doubles specialists came a cropper in the other two events.

Sixth seeds Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P went down against eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia 18-21, 15-21 in the men’s doubles.

Women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela proved no match for their eighth seeded opponent from Malaysia.

Seventh seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing 12-21, 13-21 in just 35 minutes.

Results (Finals)

Women’s singles

1-PV Sindhu bt Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 (35 minutes)

Men’s doubles

6-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P lost to 8-Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee (Malaysia) 18-21, 15-21 (33 minutes)

Women’s doubles

7-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost to 8-Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing (Malaysia) 12-21, 13-21 (35 minutes)

Mixed doubles

7-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto bt T Hema Nagendra Babu-Srivedya Gurazada 21-16, 21-12 (29 minutes)

Men’s singles

Also Read Article Continues below

Arnaud Merkle (France) vs Lucas Claerbout (France) (No match).

Edited by Prasen Moudgal