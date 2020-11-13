PV Sindhu: Lockdown gave me a chance to focus on recovery ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The countrywide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 might have put a halt to sporting activities, but training never stops for Olympic medal hopefuls. Although world champion PV Sindhu could not travel to tournaments, the dedicated shuttler diligently trained at home.

The World No. 7 recently told Indian Express how she kept working on her stamina, as advised by her trainer. The yards put in at home helped her spring back to her normal level soon after the restrictions were lifted.

“Lockdown has affected not only me but everyone with training and travelling. The lockdown put a stop on everything but I myself was training at home. My trainer used to give me a schedule, so it really didn’t affect my stamina as I managed to keep it up," said PV Sindhu.

“I couldn’t play badminton, but when everything started, within two weeks I was back on the court and came back to my normal (levels). It really didn’t affect any of my training,” she added.

PV Sindhu visited the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to work on her recovery

PV Sindhu has been focusing on her nutrition and recovery ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year. For this, the 25-year-old made a trip to Gatorade Sports Science Institute in London last month.

Sindhu said that she has been associated with the institute for four years now, but the absence of tournaments has given her a chance to focus on her recovery.

“This is a long process that I have been working for the last four years. GSSI and I have been working on many aspects such as nutrition and recovery. It has been helping me immensely,” PV Sindhu said.

“Earlier, it was always on a short-term basis when I was visiting London but this is the first time I have had an opportunity to come and work on a long-term basis. It’s regarding maintaining my nutrition levels… it has been a really good time for me," explained the former World No. 2.

During her UK sojourn, PV Sindhu also spent some time training with English shuttlers. Exposure to their different styles and techniques has pushed her a step ahead, as she aims to lay her hands on the Olympic gold medal she missed four years ago.

PV Sindhu will next be seen in action during the Asia Tour, which begins in Bangkok on January 12. Three tournaments will be held back to back after the Asian leg got suspended this year due to the pandemic.

The ace shuttler was recently in the news for her "I Retire" post, with which she drew attention to the negativity as well as substandard hygiene standards, and people's lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.