"PV Sindhu is a national treasure": Twitter erupts as PV Sindhu reaches second straight Olympic semifinals

PV Sindhu displayed an outrageously good performance in her victory against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian won the game 21-13, 22-20 in two straight sets to advance into the semi-finals of the 2021 Olympics.

The match had a delay of over 30 mins, but that didn't affect Sindhu as she looked more determined than ever during this crucial encounter.

The victory sends PV Sindhu into her second straight Olympic semifinals. The whole of India will now be hoping for Sindhu to better the color of the medal from the last time in Rio (where she won silver). Here's what happened during the badminton encounter between the two heavyweight shuttlers.

Sindhu defeats Yamaguchi in a thrilling quarterfinal encounter

PV Sindhu knew that she was facing an uphill task prior to her match against Yamaguchi. She brought in her best game, as she outplayed her opponent right from the start. Yamaguchi looked very sharp in the first set, but once Sindhu picked pace, there was nothing that could stop the world champion.

Sindhu didn't lose focus for a bit in the second. She kept making those aggressive plays against Yamaguchi which the Japanese didn't always have an answer for. But the Japanese shuttler came back strong after going 6 points down and she battled her way to tie the scores. However, Sindhu would not let Yamaguchi take the win. She fought from 2 game points down to end the second round 22-20.

Fans react to PV Sindhu's emphatic win in the quarterfinals

There is no doubt that PV Sindhu is a big name in Indian badminton. Fans were excited to watch her take the court against Yamaguchi. The delayed start didn't take away any excitement from the fans.

Many of them stayed stuck in front of their televisions till Sindhu completed her match. Her victory added delight to the Indians after Lovlina Borgohain had already confirmed a medal for India.

Fans poured in with messages of love and appreciation for the Indian shuttler. Twitter went berserk over Sindhu's victory, who will be all set to compete in the semifinals on July 31.

