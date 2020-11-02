World champion PV Sindhu sent Twitter into a tizzy today with a shocking post that highlighted the words, "Denmark Open was the final straw, I retire." While that post gave her fans a mini heart attack, Sindhu successfully drew attention to the substandard hygiene standards and the lackadaisical attitude of the global population towards the COVID-19 virus through it.

Explaining that "unprecedented times require unprecedented measures," the Rio Olympic silver medallist wrote how the pandemic has been an eye-opener for her.

“This pandemic has been an eye opener for me, I could train hard to fight the toughest opponent. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix," wrote the World No. 7

The 25-year-old went on to admit how the pandemic has raised a lot of questions about the world we live in and how not being able to participate at the Denmark Open last month was the catalyst that made her take an important step.

“Today, I chose to retire from this current state of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I chose to retire from a complete lack of the unknown. More importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus," the champion shuttler wrote.

PV Sindhu promises to come back at Asia Open

To allay all fears of a possible retirement that engulfed social media after PV Sindhu's post, the Hyderabadi ace assured her admirers that concerns over the virus won't stop her from training and setting her sights on the Asia Open that will be held in January.

Even though PV Sindhu's message turned out to be something positive and optimistic, the initial reaction to her post was one of disbelief. Twitter was abuzz with comments showing a wide gamut of emotions from her fans.

Here are some of the best ones:

Thank god, I read articles entirely till the end.!😭🙏

So, PV Sindhu pulled a MSD. pic.twitter.com/MwROObWDuk — Bhakti (@Bhakti_Varak) November 2, 2020

She made us to learn full news not only the headline 😍#PVSindhu more power to you champ❤️ https://t.co/P8uLRyI0Eh — sʀɪʀᴀᴍ ʀᴀᴊᴇᴇᴠ (@Itz_Sriram) November 2, 2020

This. What a way to make a point! #PVSindhu

(wonder how many people will have to delete their posts that she announces retirement :p) https://t.co/vk7EOgEzZk — Avni Raja (@avniraja) November 2, 2020

Two minute silence to all these news report who didn't bothered to read her full post and announced that #PVsindhu has retired.

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9IPqibaEYY — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) November 2, 2020

I choose to retire from Mondays#tweetlikeSindhu #pvsindhu — Pavneet Singh Chadha (@pub_neat) November 2, 2020

My reaction while reading this.

More power to you champion @Pvsindhu1. pic.twitter.com/hK7YlAsK1z — Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) November 2, 2020

Retire but will train for the Asia open. Sounds like AB and the IPL 😂 — Chill Winston (@Steve64182365) November 2, 2020

I am pretty sure, many people who read this will not get it. Many will assume you retired 😂 — 🇮🇳 Karthik Kalyan 🇮🇳 (@carthik1988) November 2, 2020