PV Sindhu storms into French Open semis; Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag bow out

PV Sindhu kept the Indian flag flying high at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Third seed Sindhu maintained her outstanding run by storming into the women’s singles semifinals.

26-year-old PV Sindhu recorded a straight-game win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles quarter-finals on Friday.

The world No. 7 carved out a dominating 21-14, 21-14 win over eighth-seeded Busanan in 38 minutes. This win extended her dominating head-to-head record against the Thai player to 14-1.

The tall Hyderabadi Sindhu also beat Busanan at the Denmark Open last week.

Sindhu to face Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the semis

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Sindhu will now cross swords with Japan’s world No. 15 Sayaka Takahashi for a spot in the final on Saturday.

Sindhu is leading 4-3 in the head-to-head record against Sayaka, ranked No. 15 in the world. Sayaka had beaten Sindhu in their last encounter.

Lakshya Sen loses to Korea’s Heo Kwanghee in the quarters

20-year-old Lakshya Sen’s impressive run ended in the men’s singles quarter-final after he lost 17-21, 15-21 to Korea’s Heo Kwanghee in 43 minutes.

After a splendid win against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew on Thursday, much was expected from world No. 22 Lakshya. But he failed to rise to the occasion. Lakshya Sen was in contention in the first game but was overpowered by the Korean star as the match progressed.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag lose in the men’s doubles quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting against fourth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-18, 18-21, 17-21.

Fifth seed Satwik-Chirag played well but were beaten narrowly by their Malaysian opponents in 61 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag rallied back strongly to beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarterfinals.

Indian Results (Quarter-finals)

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen lost to Heo Kwanghee (Korea) 17-21, 15-21 (43 minutes)

Women’s singles

3-PV Sindhu bt 8-Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) 21-14, 21-14 (38 minutes)

Men’s doubles

5-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost to 4-Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) 21-18, 18-21, 17-21 (61 minutes).

