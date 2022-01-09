Rakshitha Sree, Mayank Rana bag the double at All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament

Rakshitha Sree S and Mayank Rana bagged double crowns at the Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament in Panchkula on Sunday.

The eight-day long tournament, organised by the Haryana Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India, concluded at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. It was the first tournament for the Under-15 and Under-17 categories in more than two years.

On the eve of the eighth and final day, Rakshitha Sree, Mayank Rana and Palak Arora were in line to bag two titles. Out of the trio, Sree and Rana rose to the occasion to clinch two titles, while Palak Arora had to be satisfied with only one.

The final day also proved memorable for qualifiers Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Vansh Dev. They won the Under-15 girls and Under-15 boys singles titles respectively.

Rakshitha Sree of Tamil Nadu sweeps Under-17 girls category

Rakshitha Sree S of Tamil Nadu won the U-17 girls singles and U-17 girls doubles titles.

Qualifier S Rakshitha Sree completed her domination in the Under-17 girls category. The talented Tamil Nadu girl claimed the Under-17 girls singles as well as Under-17 girls doubles titles.

Promising Coimbatore teenager Rakshitha Sree overcame a stiff challenge from another qualifier, Aishani Tiwari, 21-18, 21-17 in a final that lasted 40 minutes. Gujarat girl Tiwari fought well in both games, but could not halt Rakshitha's dream run.

Earlier in the week, Aishani created a flutter by toppling top seed Samayara Panwar of Uttar Pradesh 21-12, 21-17 in the second round.

In the U-17 girls doubles summit clash, Rakshitha and Navya Kanderi squeezed past hot favourites Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda 23-25, 21-11, 21-19. The marathon clash lasted for an hour and 25 minutes.

Tamil Nadu duo Rakshitha and Navya lost the first game narrowly, but staged a remarkable recovery to clinch the next two.

Mayank Rana rules the roost in Under-17 doubles

Mayank Rana reigned supreme in the U-17 doubles category. Haryana’s Mayank teamed up with her state mate Palak Arora to defeat Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida 21-8, 21-13 in the U-17 mixed doubles. The first of the ten finals on the final day of the competition lasted for 25 minutes.

Qualifiers Mayank and Divyam Arora (Uttar Pradesh) prevailed over Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer 21-14, 21-17 in the U-17 boys doubles. Home-favourite Mayank gave the crowd much to cheer about by winning the last match of the tournament in exactly half an hour.

Qualifiers Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Vansh Dev reig supreme in U-15 singles

13-year-old Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye of Maharashtra won the Under-15 girls singles crown.

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bagged her maiden national-level title when she rallied to edge out Anwesha Gowda 17-21, 21-14, 21-16 in the U-15 girls singles final.

The Maharashtra girl needed to stretch herself to get the better of another qualifier, Gowda, in the 54-minute final. The thirteen-year-old Bhatoye displayed a brilliant all-round performance to register a hard-fought victory.

Meanwhile, Vansh Dev stunned top seed Devang Tomar 21-13, 21-6 to pocket the U-15 boys singles crown. In a clash between the two Delhi youngsters, qualifier Dev got the better of his more fancied rival in 25 minutes.

There were no upsets in the U-17 boys singles category, and proceedings went according to the script. Top seed Sanskar Saraswat thumped third seed Numair Shaik 21-9, 21-13 in 30 minutes.

Results (Finals)

U-17 mixed doubles

Mayank Rana-Palak Arora beat Bhargav Ram Arigela-Pragati Parida 21-8, 21-13 (25 minutes).

U-17 girls singles

Rakshitha Sree S beat Aishani Tiwari 21-18, 21-17 (40 minutes).

U-15 mixed doubles

Suryaksh Rawat-Aanya Bisht beat Ritom Howbora-Bhavishya Changmai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19 (42 minutes).

U-15 girls singles

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye beat Anwesha Gowda 17-21, 21-14, 21-16 (54 minutes).

U-17 girls doubles

Navya Kanderi-Rakshitha Sree S beat Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda 23-25, 21-11, 21-19 (85 minutes).

U-15 boys singles

Vansh Dev beat 1-Devang Tomar 21-13, 21-6 (25 minutes).

U-15 boys doubles

Bjorn Jaison-Aathish Sreenivas PV beat Sanrekh Kumar Chaurasia-Kapil Salouniya 21-13, 22-20 (25 minutes).

U-17 boys singles

1-Sanskar Saraswat beat 3-Numair Shaik 21-9, 21-13 (30 minutes).

U-15 girls doubles

Medhavi Nagar-Baruni Parshwal beat Tanvi Reddy Andluri-Durga Isha Kandrapu 21-15, 21-19 (25 minutes).

U-17 boys doubles

Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana beat Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer 21-14, 21-17 (30 minutes).

