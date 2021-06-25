PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School’s work to begin after Tokyo Olympics, says father Ramana

PV Sindhu is on her last lap of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. The Rio Olympics silver medalist is trying hard to change the color of her medal to yellow in Tokyo.

After the Tokyo Olympics she will have to devote some time to finalize the process of land allotment for her proposed PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School.

An ambitious PV Sindhu family project will be set up in Visakhapatnam. The state-of-the-art badminton academy will be on par with international standards.

Sindhu has been allotted the land to set up an academy in Visakhapatnam by the Andhra Pradesh Government. Two acres of land have been allotted in Chinagadili mandal village, Arilova locality in Visakhapatnam district.

The AP government allotted the land free of cost based on representation of world No. 7 PV Sindhu. The land was promised to Sindhu after her silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

The discussions with the officials concerned and PV Sindhu family to set up the academy at a cost of Rs 10 crore in two phases have been going on.

PV Ramana, father of PV Sindhu and a former international volleyball player himself, said that the work of the proposed academy will start after the Tokyo Olympics.

“We are not going to disturb Sindhu now. She is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Winning another medal for the country is her top highest priority. After the Olympics get over, we will complete the legal formalities of the land allotment and other necessary works.”

Sindhu and her family have informed the government authorities that they are in the process of registering a trust and it will be completed soon. Following which, a detailed project report will also be submitted.

Ramana, a member of the Indian volleyball team for the 1986 Asian Games, added:

“The academy will be constructed in two phases and the allotted land will only be used for development of badminton academy and sports school. The work for the academy will most probably start in August after completing all the formalities. We are planning to complete the construction work in around one year’s time.”

Sindhu will play the role of a guide initially in the proposed academy

Since Sindhu will still be playing for another few years, her role will be of a guide for the youngsters when the academy opens. Ramana, who had observed a few locations in Vizag and finalized the land located at Arilova, went on to say:

“Sindhu will be mostly busy playing tournaments in the next few years but whenever she gets time she will visit the academy and provide her valuable guidance to the trainees. We have a set of professional coaches at the academy who will look after the daily aspect of coaching. Sindhu would share her knowledge and experience with the budding shuttlers whenever she visits the academy.”

Revealing his plans for the future, Ramana said the main aim behind launching PV Sindhu Badminton Academy is to provide quality coaching and schooling to kids at affordable rates.

“Our goal is to produce excellent players from the academy. We are planning to give coaching to budding players without burdening their parents financially. Our academy will focus on developing national and international players rather than earning huge money from the center. Although we live in Hyderabad now, we will shift to Vizag completely once the academy starts functioning.”

The new center will be a boon for the players residing near Vizag as they will get top class coaching at affordable fees.

Edited by Rohit Mishra