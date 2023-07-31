St. Denis Reunion Open 2023: Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala Clinch Gold in Men's Doubles Final

Indian shuttlers Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala triumphed at St. Denis Reunion Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final, securing gold.

Ranked 39th in the world in the Men's Doubles category, both players showcased exceptional skills and teamwork throughout the tournament, leaving a lasting impact on the badminton fraternity.

The Indian duo faced stiff competition in the final against the German pair of Matthias Kicklitz and Max Weisskirchen. Nevertheless, Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan remained unfazed, displaying confidence and composure on the court.

The final witnessed intense rallies and breathtaking smashes from both teams, thrilling the spectators at the St. Denis Reunion Open 2023. The Indian duo's synchronized movements and understanding were the keys to their victory, enabling them to dominate crucial moments and dictate the game's pace.

The final score of 21-18, 21-12, in favor of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, showcased their superior command over the match. Their triumph not only underlined their talents but also demonstrated their compatibility as a formidable pair.

In addition to the glory of victory, the Indian duo will receive prize money of €1,790 each, adding another feather to their cap.

St. Denis Reunion Open 2023: Hariharan Amsakarunan and Varshini Viswanath Sri secure Silver in Mixed Doubles

In a hard-fought contest at the St. Denis Reunion Open 2023 DZA, Indian duo Hariharan Amsakarunan and Varshini Viswanath Sri secured the silver medal in the Mixed Doubles Final.

Facing formidable opponents from Algeria, the Indian pair, Koceila Mammeri (World No. 68) and Tanina Violette Mammeri (World No. 184), displayed incredible resilience throughout the match.

With a final score of 21-19, 21-14 in favor of the Algerian pair, it was a tough battle that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Despite their best efforts, Hariharan and Varshini had to settle for the second spot on the podium as their opponents outplayed them in crucial moments.

Ranked 87 and 158 in the world, respectively, Amsakarunan and Viswanath Sri showcased immense potential and spirit during the tournament. Their journey to the Mixed Doubles Final reflects their determination to excel on the international badminton circuit.

Both Indian players will receive €895 each as runners-up, acknowledging their outstanding efforts in the tournament.