Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar get bipartite quotas to swell Indian para badminton team to 7 for Tokyo Paralympics

Indian shuttlers have been doing quite well in the last few years at the global level. Para badminton players are not far behind either. Overcoming their disabilities, they are slowly but surely establishing their identity internationally.

The surge in Indian para badminton is evident from the fact that as many as seven players will represent the country at the Tokyo Paralympics. The Games for specially abled sportspeople will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

In a major boost to para badminton, the sport is set to mark its debut at the Paralympics. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday granted two bipartite quotas to India.

IAS officer cum shuttler and Noida district magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has been granted a quota in the men’s singles SL4. His practice partner Manoj Sarkar has made the cut in the men’s singles SL3. The seven-member Indian contingent will be led by world No.1 Pramod Bhagat of Orissa.

World No. 3 Suhas Yathiraj is optimistic about winning a medal

Suhas Yathiraj, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, said he is confident of bagging a medal in Tokyo. Yathiraj, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch, is determined to make a mark on his Paralympics debut.

He said:

“I feel extremely proud to represent India at the Tokyo Paralympics. It is the biggest sporting competition in the world and I am really happy to make the cut. Despite the pandemic, I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time into it.”

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

The 38-year-old Yathiraj sounded confident of claiming a medal at Tokyo 2020.

"I am presently ranked world No. 3 and have been in good form in the last few years. The chances of winning a medal are definitely there. I will be giving my all to bring the medal to India. But having said that, the Olympics are tough and everyone will give their best. I will have to take one game at a time and not look too much ahead. I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I would rather enjoy myself and give my best.”

Manoj Sarkar was also delighted to qualify for the Paralympics. The 31-year-old shuttler from Uttarakhand is aiming for a podium finish.

“I am thrilled to get a berth and represent the country at the biggest sporting extravaganza. I want to do well and bring glory to the nation and make my state, Uttarakhand, proud. I am thankful to Chief National Para Badminton Coach Gaurav Khanna, PCI and BAI for providing all the help to me. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of everyone,” said a visibly emotional Manoj Sarkar.

Yathiraj and Manoj Sarkar are capable of winning medals for India: Gaurav Khanna

It was a splendid achievement for coach Gaurav Khanna to see seven members qualify for the Tokyo Games. He runs an academy in Lucknow where all the para badminton players train throughout the year.

He said:

“It’s wonderful to have a strong presence at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Indian para shuttlers are doing very well in international events including the Asian Para Games and World Championships, and now this is the time to lead the show in the Paralympics. It’s great to have two shuttlers each in the men's SL3 category and men’s SL4 category which enhances our medal prospects. We wish to have the gold and silver in both the categories.”

He added that, in the men’s category, Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Manoj Sarkar (SL3), Tarun Dhillon (SL4), Suhas L Yathiraj (SL4) and Krishna Nagar (SH6) will form a strong team.

Eighteen-year-old Palak Kohli (SL3-SU5) of Punjab will represent India in three events, while Parul Parmar of Gujarat will be another member of the women's team.

