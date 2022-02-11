Tasnim Mir storms into Iran International Challenge final; Meiraba sets up semis clash against Kartikey

India's teenage sensation Tasnim Mir stormed into the women’s singles final at the 30th Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022 in Shiraz on Thursday. The five-day tournament is being organized by the Badminton Federation of Iran under the auspices of Badminton World Federation.

Unseeded Tasnim stunned top seed Martina Repiska of Slovakia 21-15, 21-6 to book her place in the final. The 16-year-old Tasnim needed just 24 minutes to record one of the best wins of her career so far.

Junior world No 1 Tasnim was in control throughout the match and made light work of world No 71 Martina.

World No 404 Tasnim faced some resistance in the first game but as the match progressed she was all over the Slovakian and raced to victory.

In the quarterfinals, Tasnim ended the dream run of Samayara Panwar. In a battle between two of the most promising Indian shuttlers, Tasnim overcame Samayara 21-12, 21-15 in 27 minutes.

Uttar Pradesh’s Samayara was riding on the confidence after winning the Under-19 girls singles crown in the Iran Junior International Challenge tournament last week.

Tasnim launched her campaign with a 21-19, 21-7 victory over Iran's Nazanin Zamani in just 25 minutes.

Gujarat teenager Tasnim took even less time to oust Armenian Lilit Poghosyan, winning 21-5, 21-11 in only 19 minutes.

Tasnim Mir to face second seed Susanto of Indonesia in final

Tasnim will lock horns with second seed Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the women's singles final.

World No 88 Susanto defeated Medha Shashidharan of India 21-13, 21-11 in the other semifinal. The Indonesian beat more Indians - Meghana Reddy Mareddy and Aashi Rawat - in earlier rounds.

Meiraba Maisnam and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar enter men’s singles semis

In-form Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar entered the men’s singles semifinals.

The two Indian shuttlers recorded contrasting victories over their respective rivals in the quarterfinals.

While 12th seed Meiraba outclassed Georgii Lebedev of Russia 21-18, 21-11 in 34 minutes, sixth seed Kartikey rallied to beat fellow Indian and 15th seed Abhishek Yeligar 24-26, 21-12, 21-16.

Earlier, Aman Farogh Sanjay went down fighting against Lebedev in the pre-quarterfinals.

World No 267 Aman won the first game but failed to maintain the tempo as he lost 17-21, 21-14, 21-18 in 41 minutes.

Maharashtra's Aman had toppled top seed Xiaodong Sheng of Canada 21-15, 22-24, 23-21 in the first round.

Two other Indians also lost in the pre-quarters. Eighth seed Bernardo Atilano of Portugal downed 11th seed S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-18, 21-14 in 35 minutes. Sankar Muthusamy last week won the Under-19 boys singles at the same venue.

Seventh seed Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine dismissed 14th seed Harshit Aggarwal 21-16, 21-9 in 40 minutes.

Simran-Ritika upset in women's doubles quarters

The top-seeded pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were surprised in the women’s doubles quarterfinals. The Maharashtra duo lost to unseeded Ekaterina Malkova and Anastasiia Shapovalova of Russia 14-21, 21-23 in 38 minutes.

Indian results (Quarterfinals)

Men’s singles

12-Meiraba Luwang Maisnam bt Georgii Lebedev (Russia) 21-18, 21-11 (34 minutes)

6-Kartikey Gulshan Kumar bt 15-Abhishek Yeligar 24-26, 21-12, 21-16 (63 minutes)

Women’s singles

Tasnim Mir bt Samayara Panwar 21-12, 21-15 (27 minutes)

Medha Shashidharan bt Era Maftuha (Azerbaijan) 21-16, 21-13 (26 minutes)

8-Ananya Praveen lost to 1-Martina Repiska (Slovakia) 15-21, 17-21 (30 minutes)

Aashi Rawat lost to 2-Yulia Yosephine Susanto (Indonesia) 21-15, 16-21, 17-21 (69 minutes)

Women’s doubles

1-Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker lost to Ekaterina Malkova-Anastasiia Shapovalova (Russia) 14-21, 21-23 (38 minutes).

Edited by Sanjay Rajan