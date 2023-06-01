Thailand Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

The Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament got underway with a bang, capturing the attention of the badminton community around the world.

The competition has been intense and full of surprises, with players from various countries showcasing their skills and determination. Notably, PV Sindhu, one of India's most prominent shuttlers, was eliminated in the Round of 32.

Kiran George won the Men's Singles Round of 32, defeating Shi Yuqi in a closely contested match. Kiran demonstrated his prowess on the court, earning a well-deserved victory and progressing to the next round.

Other Indian players, such as Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth, faced difficult opponents and were unable to advance further in the tournament.

In the Women's Singles Round of 32, Saina Nehwal demonstrated her experience and skill by defeating Wen Yu Zhang in straight sets. Saina's commanding performance earned her a spot in the next round. Malvika Bansod was unable to overcome her opponent, Ashmita Chaliha, while Sindhu faced a difficult challenge against Michelle Li and ultimately fell short.

Ashwini Bhat and Shika Gautam fought valiantly in the Mixed Doubles Round of 32 but were unable to overcome the strong duo of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee, bowing out of the tournament.

Thailand Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Singles - Round of 32

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) lost to NG Tze Yong (Malaysia) 0-2

Scores: 19-21, 10-21

Kidambi Srikanth (India) lost to Weng Hong Yang (China) 1-2

Scores: 8-21, 21-16, 14-21

Sameer Verma (India) lost to Magnus Johanessen (Denmark) 0-2

Scores: 15-21, 15-21

Kiran George (India) beat Shi Yuqi (China) 2-0

Scores: 21-18, 22-20

Sai Praneeth (India) lost to Christo Popov (French) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 16-21

Women’s Singles - Round of 32

Malvika Bansod (India) lost to Ashmita Chaliha (India) 0-2

Scores: 17-21, 14-21

PV Sindhu (India) lost to Michelle Li (Canada) 1-2

Scores: 8-21, 21-18, 18-21

Saina Nehwal (India) beat Wen Yu Zhang (Canada) 2-0

Scores: 21-13, 21-7

Mixed Doubles - Round of 32

Ashwini Bhat/Shika Gautam (India) lost to Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) 0-2

Scores: 11-21, 6-21

