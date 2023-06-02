Thailand Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

In a thrilling display, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made his way into the semifinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Friday, June 2. Lakshya showcased exceptional prowess by defeating Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-11 in the men's singles quarterfinals.

With a combination of powerful shots and strategic play, Lakshya outplayed his opponent, securing a straight-game victory. The 21-year-old from Almora clinched the first game with a tight score of 21-19, and in the second game, he dominated with a commanding score of 21-11. The decisive moment came when Lakshya unleashed a jump smash, leaving Leong helpless to seal his well-deserved triumph.

This remarkable win marks Lakshya's entry into the semifinals for the first time this season, after he fell short in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters. Currently ranked 23rd in the world, Lakshya has faced some challenges in recent tournaments, but his exceptional performance in the Thailand Open is a testament to his incredible talent.

In the upcoming semifinals, Lakshya will face a tough challenge against either Lu Guang Zu from China or Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand. Both players are formidable opponents and the match promises to be an exciting battle.

Meanwhile, Kiran George's impressive run in the tournament came to an end in the men's singles quarterfinals. The Indian qualifier faced Toma Junior Popov from France and fought valiantly, but ultimately lost with a score of 16-21, 17-21. Although Kiran's journey in the tournament concludes here, his performances have showcased his potential and determination.

As the Thailand Open 2023 progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches and remarkable performances from the talented shuttlers. The competition intensifies with each round, and the remaining matches promise to deliver high-quality badminton action.

Thailand Open 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Kiran George (India) lost to Toma Junior Popov (France)

Scores: 16-21, 17-21

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Leong Jun Hao (Malaysia)

Scores: 21-19, 21-11

