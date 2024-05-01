Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 1

By Aditi Srinivas
Modified May 01, 2024 21:17 IST
A look at Group C standings in Thomas Cup 2024.

The fifth day and the group stage of the ongoing Thomas Cup 2024 came to an end with a total of eight teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. Notably, the top two teams from each group moved to the last eight.

China and South Korea from Group A, Japan and Chinese Taipei from Group B, Indonesia and India from Group C, and Denmark, and Malaysia from Group D made it to the quarter-finals, scheduled to commence on May 3, Friday.

Group A

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1China330285236714152563
2South Korea321258176324711612
3Canada312824−16449621−1721
4Australia303428−24404649−2450

Moving to the details of Group A, no games were scheduled on May 1, Wednesday. China bagged the top spot with three points after securing three consecutive wins while South Korea settled for the second spot with two points.

On the other hand, Canada could secure only one win, picking up a point while Australia carried the wooden spoon with three consecutive defeats, failing to bag a point in the group stage of the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group B

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Japan330304267005111893
2Chinese Taipei32120173720646742
3Germany3121223−11604687−831
4Czech Republic303826−18509689−1800

Shifting to Group B, Japan secured a victory over Chinese Taipei by a 5-0 scoreline in the first game of the day while Germany bagged a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the other game of the day.

Japan topped the group with three points, securing three consecutive wins while Chinese Taipei could rack up two wins to make it to the second spot with two points. Germany and the Czech Republic bagged the third and fourth spots respectively, bowing out of the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group C

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Indonesia330289197355981373
2India32123149733645882
3Thailand3121520−5595670−751
4England303528−23530680−1500

In Group C, Indonesia stunned India with a 4-1 win in the first game of the day while Thailand secured a 4-1 win over England in the other game of the group.

Indonesia and India secured the top two spots in the group with three and two points respectively while Thailand and England settled for the third and fourth spots respectively.

Group D

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Denmark330277207004692313
2Malaysia321259166695411282
3Hong Kong3121420−6591599−81
4Algeria303030−30279630−3510

Delving into the details of Group D, Denmark and Malaysia moved to the quarter-finals with three and two points respectively while Hong Kong and Algeria failed to create an impact, making an early exit from the campaign.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 5 Results (May 1)

Group C: Indonesia beat India by 4-1

Group B: Japan beat Chinese Taipei by 5-0

Group C: Thailand beat England by 4-1

Group B: Germany beat Czechia by 3-2

