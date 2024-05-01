Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 1

The fifth day and the group stage of the ongoing Thomas Cup 2024 came to an end with a total of eight teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. Notably, the top two teams from each group moved to the last eight.

China and South Korea from Group A, Japan and Chinese Taipei from Group B, Indonesia and India from Group C, and Denmark, and Malaysia from Group D made it to the quarter-finals, scheduled to commence on May 3, Friday.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 3 3 0 28 5 23 671 415 256 3 2 South Korea 3 2 1 25 8 17 632 471 161 2 3 Canada 3 1 2 8 24 −16 449 621 −172 1 4 Australia 3 0 3 4 28 −24 404 649 −245 0

Moving to the details of Group A, no games were scheduled on May 1, Wednesday. China bagged the top spot with three points after securing three consecutive wins while South Korea settled for the second spot with two points.

On the other hand, Canada could secure only one win, picking up a point while Australia carried the wooden spoon with three consecutive defeats, failing to bag a point in the group stage of the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 3 3 0 30 4 26 700 511 189 3 2 Chinese Taipei 3 2 1 20 17 3 720 646 74 2 3 Germany 3 1 2 12 23 −11 604 687 −83 1 4 Czech Republic 3 0 3 8 26 −18 509 689 −180 0

Shifting to Group B, Japan secured a victory over Chinese Taipei by a 5-0 scoreline in the first game of the day while Germany bagged a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the other game of the day.

Japan topped the group with three points, securing three consecutive wins while Chinese Taipei could rack up two wins to make it to the second spot with two points. Germany and the Czech Republic bagged the third and fourth spots respectively, bowing out of the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Indonesia 3 3 0 28 9 19 735 598 137 3 2 India 3 2 1 23 14 9 733 645 88 2 3 Thailand 3 1 2 15 20 −5 595 670 −75 1 4 England 3 0 3 5 28 −23 530 680 −150 0

In Group C, Indonesia stunned India with a 4-1 win in the first game of the day while Thailand secured a 4-1 win over England in the other game of the group.

Indonesia and India secured the top two spots in the group with three and two points respectively while Thailand and England settled for the third and fourth spots respectively.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Denmark 3 3 0 27 7 20 700 469 231 3 2 Malaysia 3 2 1 25 9 16 669 541 128 2 3 Hong Kong 3 1 2 14 20 −6 591 599 −8 1 4 Algeria 3 0 3 0 30 −30 279 630 −351 0

Delving into the details of Group D, Denmark and Malaysia moved to the quarter-finals with three and two points respectively while Hong Kong and Algeria failed to create an impact, making an early exit from the campaign.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 5 Results (May 1)

Group C: Indonesia beat India by 4-1

Group B: Japan beat Chinese Taipei by 5-0

Group C: Thailand beat England by 4-1

Group B: Germany beat Czechia by 3-2