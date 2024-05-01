Uber Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 1

The fifth day and the group stage of the ongoing Uber Cup 2024 came to a conclusion with a total of eight teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. It’s important to note that the top two teams from each group will move to the quarter-finals.

China and India from Group A, Thailand and Chinese Taipei from Group B, Japan, and Indonesia from Group C, and South Korea, and Denmark from Group have secured their spots in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Uber Cup 2024.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 3 3 0 30 0 30 630 305 325 3 2 India 3 2 1 16 14 2 510 520 −10 2 3 Canada 3 1 2 12 18 −6 496 602 −106 1 4 Singapore 3 0 3 2 28 −26 424 633 −209 0

In Group A, there were no games scheduled on May 1, Wednesday. China and India secured their spots for the quarter-final after topping the tally in this particular group. China bagged three consecutive wins while India secured two points.

Canada and Singapore failed to make an impact as they settled for third and fourth spots in the tally with one and zero points, respectively.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Thailand 3 3 0 30 1 29 650 368 282 3 2 Chinese Taipei 3 2 1 17 15 2 584 565 19 2 3 Malaysia 3 1 2 11 21 −10 519 571 −52 1 4 Australia 3 0 3 5 26 −21 379 628 −249 0

Moving to Group B, Thailand secured a 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei in the first game of the day while Malaysia bagged a 4-1 win over Australia in the other game of the group.

Thailand bagged three consecutive wins with three points while Chinese Taipei bagged two wins to make it to the second rank. Malaysia and Australia settled for the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 3 3 0 28 8 20 705 453 252 3 2 Indonesia 3 2 1 26 10 16 695 533 162 2 3 Hong Kong 3 1 2 14 20 −6 564 558 6 1 4 Uganda 3 0 3 0 30 −30 210 630 −420 0

Group C was dominated by Japan and Indonesia with three and two points respectively to earn the quarter-final spots. Hong Kong, China, and Uganda settled for the third and fourth ranks with one and zero points, respectively.

Japan bagged a 3-2 win over Indonesia while Hong Kong secured a 5-0 comprehensive win over Uganda in the other game of the day.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 South Korea 3 3 0 30 1 29 651 395 256 3 2 Denmark 3 2 1 21 13 8 655 511 144 2 3 United States 3 1 2 13 20 −7 526 558 −32 1 4 Mexico 3 0 3 0 30 −30 262 630 −368 0

In Group D, South Korea and Denmark bagged three and two points respectively to secure the quarter-final spots while the United States and Mexico couldn't progress to the next round.

Uber Cup 2024: Day 5 Results (May 1)

Group C: Japan beat Indonesia by 3-2

Group B: Thailand beat Chinese Taipei by 5-0

Group B: Malaysia beat Australia by 4-1

Group C: Hong Kong, China beat Uganda by 5-0

Uber Cup 2024: Day 6 Schedule (May 2)

Quarter-Final 1: China vs Denmark, 7:00 AM IST

Quarter-Final 2: Japan vs India, 7:00 AM IST