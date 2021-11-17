Uganda blasts: Indian para shuttlers are safe

Indian para badminton players witnessed multiple explosions near the contingent's hotel in Kampala City, Uganda on Tuesday. At least two people were killed and several were injured in twin explosions that wrecked havoc in the center of the capital city of Uganda.

Nearly 15 Indian shuttlers were present at the location. Moreover, another 15-20 players were located in a nearby hotel just a few meters away from the blast.

Indian shuttlers are in Uganda to participate at Uganda Para Badminton International. The Indian Contingent departed for the badminton tournament, just a couple of days back.

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, who is part of the Indian contingent, stated that all the players and staff are safe.

"We are safe. There was a blast. Nothing to worry. It has not affected our schedule. We didn't feel it much. There was little chaos but everyone is safe and the tournament will go on as per the schedule," Bhagat, who will open his campaign on Wednesday, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief coach of Indian Para Badminton Team Gaurav Khanna also asserted that everyone is safe.

PCI Chief Deepa Malik in constant touch with Indian para- badminton contingent who witnessed Uganda blasts

The Paralympic Committee of India's president, Deepa Malik, is saddened by the explosions that took place in Uganda.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the bomb blasts in Uganda. Despite it being close to where our para badminton athletes are put up, happy that our contingent is unharmed. In constant touch with them to ensure they are okay. My prayers with everyone affected by the attacks," wrote Deepa Malik.

Para Badminton India also took to social media to inform everyone about the shuttlers safety.

"Indian Team is Safe!There is multiple Bomb Blast 100 mtr away from official Hotel in which team is currently staying," tweeted @parabadmintonIN.

Edited by Aditya Singh