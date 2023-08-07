[Watch] HS Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang engage in brutal 71-shot rally in Australian Open Badminton final

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy might have succumbed to Weng Hong Yang in an enthralling final at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 on Sunday (August 6), but not before mesmerizing the audience with a memorable 71-shot rally.

The two pushed each other to the absolute limit in a brutal point that came with the Indian leading 19-17 in the third game. At that time, the ninth-ranked Indian was two points away from claiming the Super 500 title in Sydney. However, World No. 24 Yang's stubborn defense against Prannoy's relentless attack at this very point was what turned the match around.

Neither of them wanted to miss and that resulted in a scintillating show of stamina from both that ultimately saw the two sinking to the floor after Prannoy found the shuttle blocked by the net.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) later shared a clip of this all-important point on social media that had fans gushing over it. You can watch this wondrous point here:

HS Prannoy squanders match point in Australian Open Badminton final loss

It was a case of so-near-yet-so-far for HS Prannoy in the Australian Open summit clash. The Keralite had a golden opportunity to add to his Malaysia Masters triumph earlier in the year.

After saving a match point in a very tight second game, Prannoy seemed to be cruising his way to the finish line. The Indian even opened up a 19-14 lead in the decider before Weng Hong Yang began his incredible comeback.

After the Chinese leveled the game at 19-19, HS Prannoy had his moment to seize at 20-19 with a match point in hand. But he failed to convert it, ultimately falling to a 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 loss in a marathon 90-minute tussle.

With the win, Yang avenged his Malaysia Masters final defeat to the Indian.

